Motorola Moto Edge 5G UW (2021) Review: Pixel envy





Timing is everything, but unfortunately for Motorola, the review of the new Moto Edge 5G UW is summarized in this one question. How is it compared to Google Pixel 6? After all, the Verizon variant not only arrived in the store exactly five days before the launch of the Google Pixel 6s on October 14, 2021, but was also about the same price as Google’s flagship product.

The Verizon-locked Moto Edge is a 128GB model that starts at $ 549.99 and doubles its storage for $ 599.99. This is $ 200 cheaper than the unlocked version sold in retail stores. It offers twice as much storage as the unlocked Pixel 6 at the same price, and Edge supports Verizons’ fast but limited millimeter-wave (mmWave) networks. Given how good the Pixel 6 is, MotoEdge is cutting that job.

As a mid-range phone, Edge has some impressive specifications and features on paper. It features an unusual 144Hz refresh rate LCD display, a 108-megapixel main camera, 6GB of RAM, and the ability to project the screen onto a larger display via ReadyFor mode like the Samsung DeX. In reality, cameras with a large number of megapixels aren’t as big as you might think, and a 5,000mAh battery can quickly drain, but these add even more discomfort. Edge’s biggest crime is that it’s too half-hearted.

Good thing 144Hz refresh rate display is fun to use The main camera is decent for photography in dark places Long battery life for bright users Bad things Charger is not included. Only the USB-C-USB-C cable is out of power. Mode Camera out of focus Shooting large amounts of video can quickly drain the battery. The rim around the camera lens of the MotoEdge5G UW (2021) is reminiscent of the iPhone 13s.

The Moto Edge has an all-monochromatic look, splashing the same nebula blue across the phone, from the buttons to the plate underneath the camera array. It’s a big 6.65 x 2.97 x 0.35 inch phone, but it’s thin and thin enough to be used with one hand. That said, it’s a touch that’s too high for my fingers to move around the screen and hold the phone with the same hand. The body is all plastic, but the iPhone 13 Pro weighs 0.44 pounds (200g or 7.11 ounces). Its nicely curved edges and back make it fun to hold this phone, but it also means that its highly glossy back cover is a sewage pool of dirt and dust.

The edges around the three rear camera lenses are reminiscent of the edges of the iPhone 13. Their raised edges protect the lens from scratches, but its extra height means that the phone can’t really flatten on the table when the screen is facing up. .. Left and right. This, combined with a smooth back cover, means that the Moto Edge tends to slide randomly off the table and other surfaces, so it needs to be protected with a case.

Like the Pixel 6 and OnePlus 9, MotoEdge doesn’t have a dedicated Google Assistant button or 3.5mm audio jack. Its volume locker, two-in-one fingerprint sensor and power button are on the right. For a $ 500 phone, there’s only a monaural speaker that blows up from the bottom of the phone. It’s louder than expected and the bass goes up by default, so you can actually hear percussive beats in the Successions theme song.

The Moto Edge 5G UW (2021) may only have monaural speakers, but the volume is loud and the bass is strong. The two-in-one fingerprint sensor and power button are useful for unlocking your phone.

Unlike Motorolas G-series phones, Edge has NFC for contactless payments, but wireless charging is not supported. Out of the box, Moto Edge runs Android 11, but it’s unclear when Android 12 will be available, but Motorola has announced that it will offer Moto Edge two major OS upgrades and a two-year bimonthly security update. As promised, a software support policy based on how long users continue to use the device. So the promise is pretty fluid.

The Moto Edges side fingerprint sensor and facial recognition feature work quickly and provide tactile feedback when unlocked successfully. Face unlock has several customization options. You can choose to activate the feature by pressing the power button or lift the phone and point it at the front camera to unlock the phone.

The LCD screen of the Moto Edge 5G UW (2021) has a refresh rate of 144Hz, which is fun to use.

The highlight of the Moto Edge is a 1080p, 6.8-inch LCD panel, but it should be a 144Hz display. With a high refresh rate, it’s easy to scroll through Twitter and run Pokemon with Pokemon Unite. The screen is relatively dim, so to use more dimmers indoors and outdoors, you need to set the screen brightness to about 90-100%, to read the text in direct sunlight There is a problem.

I’ve tested a $ 549.99 model with 128GB of internal storage, otherwise it’s the same as the $ 599.99 256GB version. The Moto Edge uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, a midrange chipset, and supports 6GB of RAM. Not surprisingly, it’s a flagship-level component of the Pixel 6s that outperforms the midrange Moto Edge.

I played a round of Pokmon Unite on MotoEdge. It was initially easy to navigate the charmander quickly. However, the game became very slow and it became difficult to move my Pokemon to avoid attacks and score goals at the very end. For comparison, I played the same game on a Pixel 6 with a Tensor. The slow 90Hz screen refresh rate on the Pixel 6s didn’t make it easy to move Pokemon, but the game’s speed remained more constant and I was able to score goals at the last minute.

The weight of the Moto Edge 5G UW (2021) is about the same as the iPhone 13 Pro.

In Motorolas Ready For mode, you should be able to turn your phone’s 32-megapixel front camera into a compatible smart TV or webcam for your computer, but it didn’t work at all on the Surface Pro 4. The font on the Ready For PCs interface was too small to read on a 12.3-inch screen. Worst of all, the whole feature was a failure for me because there was a huge delay between the mouse click and what was happening on the screen.

A 5,000mAh battery lasts about two days on average, but a Moto Edges battery can drain very quickly if you’re doing something intensively. Im mainly uses Wi-Fi for online shopping, social media Doomscrolling,

I find it harder to recommend MotoEdge than others that offer better value

After listening to some podcasts, I was able to squeeze out almost 11 hours of screen time from this phone. But when I was playing a game and testing its video features, I was able to drain a whopping 29 percent of my battery in just a few hours.

Charging the Moto Edge is also unnecessarily cumbersome because there is no charger inside the box. This is just a USB-C cable on both ends. To recharge, I had to connect Edge to the Pixel 5s 18W charger. This took about 2 hours. If you don’t have a compatible charger, you’ll need to budget $ 20 to $ 30 for a new cable or charger.

The 108-megapixel main camera of the Moto Edge 5G UW (2021) is even more impressive.

On the back cover of Moto Edge, there are three cameras: a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with Macro Vision (119 degrees), and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. I also have a 32 megapixel front camera in the center of the screen, but after a while I don’t notice any black spots.

Moto Edge 5G U (2021) Pixel 6

It’s as impressive as the sound of Moto Edges’ 108-megapixel main camera sensor, but the results are surprisingly unpredictable. On the one hand, its f / 1.9 aperture and larger pixel size mean that each pixel can capture more light even in the dark. Some of the photos weren’t as sharp as the others and looked a bit noisy, but I was surprised at how well the photos in the indoor interactive art exhibition worked.

Grid view

Photo sample of Moto Edge 5 GUW and Pixel 6.

Edges cameras, on the other hand, have trouble finding and focusing on subjects, whether they’re taking outdoor photos of Christmas decorations or bright photos in portrait mode. It often takes a few shots and a few seconds for the camera to determine which part of the image is the subject and which part needs to blur the background.

Pixel 6: Portrait mode Moto Edge 5G UW (2021): Portrait mode

I used the Pixel 6 to take pictures of the same scene, but the pictures of Google’s flagship product are consistently sharper and more realistic in color. Moto Edge photos tend to look flat, distorted blue, or overexposed.

I find it difficult to recommend the Moto Edge 5G UW (2021) to consumers due to the cheap and excellent competitors.

The Moto Edge 5G UW (2021) may be a decent phone. The unusually high 144Hz refresh rate on the LCD screen works great. It also has a camera that has a two-day battery life and can be used for photography in dark places if it can be focused. But that’s no longer enough to compete in midrange phone races. Unless Verizon or Motorola lowers the price further, I find it difficult to recommend MotoEdge over others that offer better value.

You can also get an unlocked Google Pixel 6 for the price of 256GB MotoEdge. It has a faster processor, a faster and sharper camera, and a more energy efficient battery. The $ 599.99 Moto Edge offers twice as much onboard storage as the base Pixel 6, but with its flagship-class components and early access to Android software and security updates, you can make a better investment in the long run. Will be.

If you’re on Verizon, the Moto Edge may seem like a better deal than the Pixel 6 with $ 699.99 millimeter waves, but don’t be fooled by the low price of Edges. The flagship Google phone is worth an additional $ 100.

If the $ 549.99 Moto Edge is slightly above budget, the $ 499.99 Samsung Galaxy A525G is an even more affordable alternative to 5G phones. The A52 has a 120Hz OLED display and headphone jack, but does not support Verizons millimeter-wave networks. This isn’t important to most people, but if you want to use the Verizons 5G network, it’s in Edge. In addition, the A52’s Samsung guarantees four years of software support, knowing if Motorola will fulfill its two-year promise.

Photo by Gloria Sin / The Verge

