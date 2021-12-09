M1 MacBook Air deal beats Black Friday $ 150 off-9to5Mac





The Apples M1 MacBook Air has surpassed last month’s Black Friday prices, and all of Thursday’s best deals are now available. This is in line with Nomad’s 20% off Apple accessories, and a rare discount on Apple’s Magic Trackpad. Hit all and more jumps with the latest 9to5 Toys Lunch Break.

Trading Apples M1 MacBook Air is great for Black Friday pricing

Amazon is currently offering the latest Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 512GB in all three styles for $ 1,099. Usually priced at $ 1,249, today’s offer saves $ 150, but is $ 1 more than last Black Friday mention, showing the second best price ever. Those who want to participate in M1 games at a lower price can get a 256GB model for $ 899. This saves $ 100 from the usual $ 999 price tag.

Whether you missed a Black Friday discount or are considering putting one of the latest Apples under the tree, today’s deals are noteworthy. The latest MacBook Air is equipped with a 13-inch Retina display centered on the M1 chip, which makes the battery last longer all day long. The Thunderbolt port pair is complemented by up to 512GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6, and 8GB of RAM. Get a better understanding of its performance with a hands-on review.

Nomad Starts Selling Apple Accessories 20% Off

To give you another chance to get the perfect holiday gift, Nomad is launching a new site-wide sale that will give you 20% off the collection of popular Apple accessories. From the latest iPhone, AirPods and iPad brand signature covers to MagSafe, premium Apple Watch bands and even stylish charging stations with AirTag holders, Nomads accessories have gone through countless reviews and we’re here at 9to5. Is part of my favorite. You can buy everything here, but I’ve also outlined some top picks under the fold.

One of Nomad’s most recent additions to his stable personal favorites is Nomad’s choice of Modern Leather iPhone 13 series cases, which have dropped to $ 48. Down from $ 60, this is just the third notable discount of $ 12 from the regular price. Covering the new iPhone 13 with a Horween leather build, this case creates a sturdy patina over time, with MagSafe compatibility and 10 feet of fall protection. Let’s dive into tested with 9to5Toysreview and take a closer look at what you can expect.

Apple Magic Trackpad and Keyboard See Unusual Discounts

Amazon currently offers the Apple Magic Trackpad for $ 112. Usually you get $ 129. You are considering the first notable discounts on Amazon and new status never seen before.

Whether you want to completely convert your MacBook to more desktop machines without giving up Apple’s best-in-class trackpad, or if you need to upgrade from the Magic Mouse that came with your M1 iMac, today’s discounts are rare. You will find it. In addition to all the multi-touch features built into macOS, it features an end-to-end glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It’s charged with Lightning and weaves a USB-C cable into the box.

