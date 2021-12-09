The wallpaper profile provides an unusual interior look for the Apple design team.Interview with Alan Dye and Evans Hanky





Apple has been using Apple Park as the main stage for its keynote for the last two years, but there’s still a lot people don’t know about it. Today, an exclusive report by Wallpaper shows much of Apple’s mind and the inner life of the company’s design team.

Wallpaper was able to interview Evans Hankey, Apples Vice President of Industrial Design, and Alan Dye, Vice President of Human Interface Design. They talk about the process of moving to Apple Park, what Jony Ive and Steve Jobs influenced to create new buildings for the company, and how design has always been Apple’s core.

“We are interested in making great products, but we have also worked hard to create great teams and cultures, many of which came from the beginning. Steve came from the design. Die says he defined Apple by. I always remember him saying that design isn’t just a veneer. It’s not just what things look like, but how things work. About. 3 years later [at Apple Park]I couldn’t believe any more in the vision of having one central design team for every Apple product. “

Credit: wallpaper

Most of the products we see today haven’t been manufactured in the last three years, but wallpaper interviews give Apple fans an opportunity to understand how the company is developing new products such as AirPods. It can be obtained.

Dye and Hankey often use the word humility, especially when Apple enters new markets. New category killers such as the Apple Watch and AirPods may seem easy and fully formed from the start, but working behind the scenes was astounding (…). When the development of AirPods began about a decade ago, human factors researchers Christie Bauer Lee realized that she was studying the crazy complex human ears.

We shaped and scanned the ears and worked with nearby scholars to focus on the outer ear for earphone design and the inner ear for acoustics, she says. Thousands of ears were scanned and the company found a working design space within it only by putting them all together. According to Hanky, we’ve collected one of the largest ear libraries everywhere. The database is where the design begins, Bauer Lee continues, and then iterates and iterates.

Credit: wallpaper

Small things like removing the plastic wrap from the iPhone box may seem easy, but they can also be a “self-examination bout.” [design] team. ”

How can you maintain the opening experience? Can it be made more accessible? The problem was pondered, pulled apart, and finally solved with an elegant paper tab mechanism. This change saves approximately 600 metric tons of plastic over the entire product life.

The interview also covers Apple’s typography, its photography revolution, the development of the Apple Watch, and how Apple Park can change the life of the company. You can read the full interview here and see all the photos available.

