Meta unveils a range of new features and discovery tools for Facebook Live creators – TechCrunch





Meta (formerly Facebook) is introducing a number of Facebook Live updates today. This will allow creators to interact with their fans during the live broadcast. This includes new features such as voting and support for four-person co-broadcasting with the “Live With” feature. Comment feature, new post format, support for adding links to broadcasts, and “Live in Stories”. This allows creators to share live streams directly to Facebook Stories to increase their chances of discovery.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg teased these new and other additions by posting on Facebook yesterday. Since the new online store is web-only, by bypassing app store fees and now offering more stars (virtual items used to give chips to creators) for the same amount you pay. , The savings are being returned to the fans. In the Facebook mobile app.

Among the new features announced today, the most requested is the featured link. This allows creators to add website links to live broadcasts to show fans their personal blogs, donation opportunities, shopping sites and more. The company says creators will be able to add multiple links to broadcasts that viewers can access without leaving the live video.

The “Live With” feature has also been expanded to support a total of four people, including the host and up to three guests.

Creators can now also add votes to live mobile videos. Previously available on the desktop, this feature has been updated for mobile, allowing creators to receive real-time feedback from fans during live videos.

The fan badge experience has also been redesigned to make it easier for creators to see which fans support their fans when viewing comments. The badge will appear next to the fan’s name.

Meta says it will place these viewers in a dedicated “front row” section of live broadcasts to further test new experiences that make it easy for creators to know who their most loyal fans are. increase. Similar to Clubhouse with a rounded profile picture, this feature makes it even easier to identify the biggest fans in a live stream and yell out.

The company is also expanding support for Live in Stories. This allows creators to find live videos at the top of the news feed. This feature allows creators to share live broadcasts with Facebook stories to maximize their discoveries.

When the creator comments on a public post, next to the name[フォロー]A button will appear and the commented post will pop up in your follower’s feed. Their comments are ranked high in their own discussion thread, so spam and repetitive comments are less noticeable. The comment ranking is displayed in Lille, Facebook Live Video, and Live Audio Room so that the author’s comments are displayed first.

Meta also adds the ability for authors to respond quickly to comments from notifications.

In addition, the company will begin testing a new post format called Spotlight Conversations. It is designed to help creators connect with the community. Creators invite guests to text-based conversations. This conversation appears as a post with two separate comment sections on different tabs. One for creators and their guests, and one for all other users to follow and discuss. This allows you to follow the main discussion without cluttering other comments.

Another test looks in detail at content that you might have missed from creators you follow directly in your newsfeed.

Creators can also crosspost from Facebook to Instagram, allowing them to quickly create new videos directly at the top of Facebook Watch.

Together, the new feature slate represents a significant upgrade to the creator experience on Facebook. This may seem less important to the company than Instagram, where many new features such as reels were first released.

Meta is steadily updating its creators throughout the week. In addition to the Star Store, the company yesterday announced a new professional mode for creators’ Facebook profiles. This gives creators access to more monetization opportunities and analytics. As Zuckerberg pointed out that there will be “new controls and support features” for creators that haven’t been explained in detail yet, there seem to be more features along the way.

