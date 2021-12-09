



Introducing the January 2022 issue of wallpaper *

Readers

As we approach 2022, we’re excited to introduce you to the next generation of January, which focuses on cutting-edge creativity to shape the future, and unprecedented breakthrough access to the Apple Design team and Apple Park’s studios. think.

Apple is a rare institution that has achieved an almost universal reputation and achieved one of the highest market values ​​in the world, while maintaining an unprecedented positive attitude. This has to do with long-standing claims about design as a guide. Steve Jobs was known for saying that design isn’t just about what things look like, but about how things work. There is also a mantra called “Think different”. As Jony Ive, who has led the design team for 20 years, said in 2017, they are “a very curious group of pretty tenacious designers who are always looking for alternatives.” As Evans Hankey, VP of Industrial Design, and Alan Dye, VP of Human Interface Design, say, this culture continues to form the current design team.

This is the first joint interview between Hanky ​​and Die, and the first time Apple has opened the door to its legendary design studio. The birthplace of creativity and innovation, it is the hub that shapes the world’s evolving relationship with technology. The studio is also one of the most faithfully protected places of our time, as Apple has historically preferred to release perfectly formed products without revealing its internal mechanics. .. So, with the exception of wallpaper *, the design team wants to witness the design discussion, the prototyping process, and the creation of small but essential elements to make all Apple products intuitive, from typefaces to sounds. I am honored to have put us in their inner sanctuary. The glorious Jason Schmidt filmed it all with warmth and candidness, conveying the spirit of their collaboration, the culture of experimentation, and the sense of joy.

The design team also nodded to Apple’s color spectrum of the past and created a futuristic limited edition cover with rainbow graphics celebrating their “many voices, disciplines, cultures and perspectives.” The striking and concise design is also in favor of the December 2017 issue of Ive’s limited edition cover. The new cover has the characteristics of Apple Classic and the appeal of next-generation Apple products.

Elsewhere in this issue, the “22 Rising Stars for 2022” series features recent graduates from around the world, from architecture that challenges competent assumptions, to photography and mapping designs that show the potential and limitations of AI. It features bold and brilliant projects. The arbitrary nature of the border to jewelry that conveys the sensory experience of Chinese food culture. We will also showcase a portfolio of 10 exciting young architectural studios in the Midwestern United States. Wallpaper * Delve into the work of jewelry designer Maria Sole Ferragamo (the next generation member of the Florentine fashion house) who created a sculptural necklace from dedicated brass shavings. In the newspaper section, find Lumber Club Marfa, an all-girl woodworking club that uses carpentry to build college funding and confidence.

Special thanks to Maison Ruinart for working with us to push the boundaries of paper and printing in this issue. The inner front cover insert on page 6 is made of the same material as the second skin slip case for champagne. This is an alternative gift wrapping solution developed by Puterla 1880 and paper specialist James Cropper. Importantly, Ruinart made the unusual decision not to patent the second skin technology in the hope of stimulating widespread changes in industry practices. There is no better way to celebrate the next generation.

Sarah Douglas Editor-in-Chief

