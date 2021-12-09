Microsoft Azure joins Airbus and others to build a space ecosystem





Airbus satellite imagery shows the Seattle Center. (Pleiades Neo Airbus DS 2021 / via Microsoft)

A year after Microsoft expanded its Azure cloud domain to its final frontier, the company has taken a big leap forward in its campaign to build a digital ecosystem for the space community.

Today, Azure Space is opening new space-centric products such as Airbus satellite imagery, ST Engineering iDirect’s software-based communication links, Esri, Blackshark.ai, and Orbital Insight’s geospatial data analysis.

Microsoft has also announced several in-house tools for enhancing satellite imagery.

Stephen Kitay, Senior Director of Azure Space, puts these features together and should offer more possibilities for solving problems on our home planet.

The focus was on integrating the space community with the cloud, Kitay told GeekWire. Our aim is to innovate faster and help these companies innovate faster and democratize the benefits of space. Because, in the end, the universe is important to life on Earth.

Satellite data has long been important for national security purposes, such as tracking Chinese military exercises and Russian military movements. Emergency agencies can also use overhead images to coordinate their response to disasters, from floods and wildfires to the movement of refugees.

For-profit companies are now aware that satellite imagery can be combined with other geospatial data to provide a better crop outlook and a smoother supply chain path.

Kitai states that the supply chain is very important to all of us and what is happening in the world today. Use spacecraft data to monitor and analyze the port, understand the number of ships in the port, the number of containers in the ship, make calculations, and determine the number of trucks needed to get the containers out of the port. I can understand.

The new Azure Spaces offering is needed to enhance the space assets available to Microsoft cloud customers, deliver those assets more efficiently, and extract insights from the proliferation of currently available space-based data. The purpose is to provide analytical firepower.

Azure Maps will begin incorporating high-resolution images from Airbus satellites such as SPOT, Pleiades, and Pleiades Neo, along with elevation data from the WorldDEM dataset. The resolution of the Pleiades Neo image is 30 centimeters (1 foot) per pixel, which is not enough to read the license plate, but enough to distinguish between a car and a truck. Azure Orbital will be in public preview. This means that anyone can communicate and control satellite networks from ground stations operated by Microsoft and its partners. KSAT will be the first of these partners to come online, but the network will continue to grow early next year with the support of ViaSat and USEI. AzureOrbital has partnered with ST Engineering iDirect to make software-based wireless tools available in space and satellite communications. .. iDirect specializes in satellite modems that work on the principles of virtualization. This means migrating functionality from proprietary hardware to software that can be deployed on general purpose hardware to provide customers with a more cost-effective solution. Three new partners will boost Microsoft Azure. Geospatial Data Analysis Capabilities: Esri works with Azure Orbital to streamline workflows for processing data in space. Blackshark.ais’s advanced geospatial intelligence and 3D compositing environment is built into Azure. The Orbital Insights GO data analytics platform will also be available in Azure. Microsoft Research has found a way to use artificial intelligence to enhance satellite imagery. SpaceEye can use radar data from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-1 mission as a baseline for converting unclouded satellite images into cloudless images. Project Turing can use machine learning to increase the resolution of satellite images. This technology is already being used to enhance Bing Maps around the world. Microsoft Researchs SpaceEye uses AI on Azure to remove cloud covers from satellite images. The actual image from Sentinel-2 is on the left, and the predicted image from the fusion of Sentinel-1 data is on the right. (Microsoft Photos) Microsofts Project Turing uses artificial intelligence to analyze raw images (left) and highlight details (right).

Judging from all this activity, it may sound like Microsoft is invading the market segment currently occupied by satellite operators and geospatial intelligence companies such as Maxar, Planet and BlackSky. However, Kitay does not consider those companies to be competitors.

They are absolutely potential partners. Because we are trying to realize an ecosystem and bring people in the industry together on our platform. Kitay pointed out Azure Spaces collaboration on cloud connectivity with SpaceXs Starlink satellite services and SESs O3b services as another example of building an ecosystem.

What we continue to do is expand our partnerships, expand this ecosystem, and ultimately provide our customers with multiple options on a resilient cloud-enabled platform.

There is one company that Azure Space is unlikely to join as a partner. It’s Amazon.

Amazon Web Services has a unique desire for cloud-enabled space services (or must it be space-enabled cloud services?) With an ecosystem that includes AWS Ground Station, AWS Space Accelerator, and AWS for Aerospace and Satellite. I have. Amazon is also in the planning stages of the Project Kyper Broadband Satellite Constellation.

When Kitay was asked about his rivalry with AWS, he indirectly hinted at Project Kuiper as something that Azure Space wouldn’t do.

We can say that we are taking a strategically unique approach to the partner ecosystem we are building, rather than actually building and launching satellites. We have partnered with other partners to enable this ecosystem built on the Azure cloud.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geekwire.com/2021/microsoft-azure-widens-its-space-ecosystem-through-deals-with-airbus-and-data-partners/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos