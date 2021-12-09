Elastic washable battery brings wearable devices closer to reality–ScienceDaily





UBC researchers have created what could be the first battery to be both flexible and clean. It works even when twisted or stretched to twice the normal length, or after being placed in the laundry.

“Wearable electronics are a big market and elastic batteries are essential to their development,” said Dr. Ngoc Tan Nguyen, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s School of Applied Sciences. “But until now, stretchable batteries couldn’t be washed. This is an essential addition to meet the demands of everyday use.”

The battery, developed by Dr. Nguyen and his colleagues, brings many engineering advances. In a normal battery, the inner layer is a hard material wrapped in a hard outer surface. The UBC team crushed the major compounds (in this case zinc dioxide and manganese dioxide) into small pieces and then embedded them in a rubbery plastic or polymer to make them stretchable. The battery consists of several ultra-thin layers of these polymers wrapped in the same polymer casing. This construction creates an airtight waterproof seal that guarantees battery integrity over repeated use.

Bahar Irampour, a PhD student and team member, suggested putting the battery in the laundry and testing the seal. So far, the battery has withstood 39 wash cycles, and the team hopes to continue developing the technology to further improve its durability.

“We put the prototypes on the actual washing cycle in both home and commercial grade washing machines. They are functioning intact and we know that this battery is really elastic. “Masu,” says Iranpour.

The choice of zinc and manganese dioxide chemistry also offers another important advantage. “For devices that are worn next to the skin, we used zinc manganese because it’s a safer chemical than lithium-ion batteries, which can produce toxic compounds when broken,” Nguyen said. increase.

Affordable option

Work is underway to extend battery power and cycle life, but this innovation is already of commercial interest. Researchers believe that when a new battery is offered to consumers, it can cost the same as a regular rechargeable battery.

“The materials used are incredibly low cost, so making them in large quantities will be cheaper,” said a professor of electrical and computer engineering, director of the UBC Institute for Advanced Materials and Process Engineering, who oversaw the work. One Dr. John Madden says. In addition to watches and patches for measuring vital signs, the battery may also be integrated with clothing that can actively change color and temperature.

“Wearable devices need power. We make wearable power comfortable and convenient by creating soft, stretchy, washable cells.”

