Meta’s Horizontal Worlds is available to users over the age of 18 in the US and Canada – TechCrunch





The company, formerly known as Facebook, is taking a step towards the goal of bringing us to the Metaverse. Today, Horizontal Worlds — the VR app for Second Life or Minecraft of Meta — is expanding from the invitation-only beta and is open to all users over the age of 18 in the United States and Canada. This is a big milestone for the app first announced in 2019.

The free app is a playground that builds a social world. When you enter the app (after a short tutorial for the first time), you’ll see three options: play (game), join (event), and Hangouts. In addition to the experience created by Meta itself, you can explore community-generated spaces that anyone can build. In October, the company funded $ 10 million for creators building these VR experiences, encouraging users to create new games and hangouts.

Before entering any of these virtual spaces, the platform reminds you that anyone you interact with is a real person.

The main menu, which you can access by looking at your left wrist, has a safety button that you can press to quickly move to the “safe zone”, a private room where you can break, block, mute, and mute. Report people.

One of the first hangout spaces users may encounter is the Plaza, a space created by Meta. Our footless avatar threw a paper plane with a stranger and talked to a community moderator. Community moderators helped me chat with newcomers and explain how the controls work (intuitive, but it takes a few minutes to get used to). It was a strange and enjoyable experience to absorb the landscape of the future and hear the people around me talk about Avatar costumes and tell a little story about the Metaverse.

However, user-generated space does not always have these human moderators who can intervene if something goes wrong. It’s impractical to expect to meet Meta representatives in every space in Horizon Worlds — which may seem a bit creepy — but Metaverse is new to keeping people safe online. Brings a challenge.

Meta is struggling to remove malicious expressions and violent images from Facebook, and a leaked internal document showing how its Instagram app is dangerous to teenage mental health. You are free from the effects. Just yesterday, Instagram head Adam Mosseri testified before Congress about the online safety of children and teens. However, the Metaverse world presents additional challenges as it is a more immersive audiovisual experience. Clubhouse struggles to moderate live audio rooms, and even Twitter these days has faced issues with Spaces’ harmful content. Twitch streamers are also dealing with “hate raids”.

But in terms of user experience, Horizontal Worlds is a huge step up from Horizontal Venues, the Meta platform for immersive events (when Worlds becomes globally accessible from beta, Venues may be deprecated).

Currently, Venues drops into a block-shaped entrance area, much like a movie theater corridor. You can choose from several rooms to enter. For example, you can see a pixelated recording of a Billie Eilish concert in a loop. I already feel that the world is more attractive and promising than the venue. However, as Human Worlds will be open to millions of users, Meta needs to prove that it can keep its social platform secure.

To run Horizon Worlds, you need to download the free app on your Quest2 device. As of January 13, 2022, it will no longer be supported in Quest 1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/12/09/metas-horizon-worlds-is-available-in-the-us-and-canada-for-18-users/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos