5,513 new COVID-19 cases and 41 additional deaths reported





Indianapolis The Indiana Department of Health reported 5,513 new positive coronavirus cases and 41 additional deaths in the latest update.

On the agency’s dashboard, the state’s 7-day all-test positive rate is 14.5%, and the positive rate for unique individuals is 26.5%. According to state data, delta variants accounted for 96.1% of the samples tested this month.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, dashboard data represent cases and deaths that occurred on different dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours.

The agency said that 6,208 additional fugers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,533,503 double-dose vaccines have been given for the first time, and 3,483,755 people have been fully vaccinated.

According to the Ministry of Health, fully vaccinated numbers include those who received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and those who received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is now available to children ages 5-11 after final approval from the CDC. Hoogers over the age of 18 are eligible for booster shots.

See who is vaccinated in Indiana

The county metric map shows 46 for red, 45 for orange, 1 for yellow, and zero for blue. The map is updated every Wednesday.

Weekly scores are determined by the number of weekly cases per 100,000 residents in each county and the overall positive rate for the 7 days.

Image by the Ministry of Health of Indiana December 1 (left) and December 8 (right) How the COVID-19 infection map evolved from October 7, 2020 to December 8, 2021. Pfizer states that the COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported a total of 1,145,633 positive cases and 17,351 deaths. There is also a 603 chance of death from COVID-19.

The latest hospitalizations show a total of 2,753 COVID-19 patients. 2,524 people have been identified and 229 are under investigation.

According to the ministry, 19.6% of ICU beds and 68.2% of ventilators are available throughout the state.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to your computer or need assistance.

