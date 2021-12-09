Newspapers vs Big Tech: Antitrust Law addresses the issue of uncorrectable copyright





More than 200 newspapers have filed proceedings against Google and Facebook (also known as Meta), and tech giants could tamper with the advertising market and misuse the advertising revenues properly owed to publishers. Claims.

It’s clear that the surveillance advertising industry is designed to shift value from advertisers and publishers to Big Tech, removing all the complexity of decoration.

Evidence that Google and Facebook have tampered with this market is strong. Eliminating all the decoration complexity, the foundation of the surveillance advertising industry is designed to shift value from advertisers and publishers to technology companies that operate real-time bidding exchanges that process hundreds of billions of dollars of ads. It’s clear.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority has discovered many ways in which these markets have been set up to harm publishers through an extensive and comprehensive survey of the advertising technology market, from prosecution of US antitrust law. Unsealed documents reveal a clear and undeniable collusion between technologies giants.

Google and Facebook together make up 80% of the search and online display advertising market. Both are in a position to bend the market in their favor. Together, they are devastating, as the briefs in the newspaper show. How did they achieve this amazing scale?

Mostly, they bought that advantage. Like the industrial giants that dominate almost every sector of the economy, tech giants have acquired early rivals and merged with their biggest competitors. For many, the Internet has been shrunk to five huge websites and four others.

The plain language of the Antimonopoly Act of the Americas prohibits this type of merger, but for 40 years the statutory language has been ignored in favor of weak and ineffective consumer welfare standards. .. The standard allowed runaway mergers and acquisitions and praised the resulting market concentration for efficiency.

Thankfully, it’s starting to go against the welfare of consumers. Last summer, the Biden administration officially announced its intention to enforce antitrust laws beyond the narrow scope of consumer welfare. Congress wants to end the Big Tech acquisition. This is because tech giants bought businesses more often than most of us bought groceries. The move to revitalize antitrust law is not just an American issue. The UK’s Competitive Markets Authority has ordered Facebook to sell its early competitor, Giphy, which would have given Facebook the ability to monitor users of non-Facebook social media competing with Facebook. service. In Europe, the Digital Markets Act proposed by the European Parliament aims to curb technology for users, regulators and supply chains.

Of course, that supply chain also includes newspapers.

Newspapers are naturally concerned that Facebook and Google have tampered with the system and abused the billions of dollars they owe. It’s great to see the press point out that market concentration is a threat to economic freedom and a source of corruption and corruption within the market.

It was also a very welcome evolution of the media’s long-standing position, and the problem with the tech giant was the failure to pay the privilege of linking to the newspaper. This is just wrong. Tech giants don’t steal publisher content. They are stealing publisher money.

It’s a difference. Laws that require technicians to pay for links, such as the 2019 European Copyright Directive, only strengthen Big Tech’s monopoly by pricing links from potential competitors’ budgets.

Competition issues need to be fixed by competition law, not copyright.

By giving the newspaper a special copyright (or a legal tool like a new copyright), even if you tell who can say the fact that a news article exists at this URL, the monopoly technical department The imbalance in power that robs publishers is not corrected. Competition issues need to be fixed by competition law, not copyright.

After all, the newspaper industry has its own competitive challenges. Vulture capitalists have bought and plundered hundreds of newspapers nationwide (and elsewhere, including Canada). Link taxes allow owners of these new financial sectors to increase their balance sheets by shifting billions of dollars from tech monopoly bank accounts to media monopoly of ledgers without actually investing in news. I can do it.

In contrast, unrigging the advertising market offers billions of dollars to newspapers investing in the most important and widely read news articles. There are competitive issues in the advertising market, so it makes sense to fix them in competition law.

The advertising market also has monitoring issues. Big Tech’s addiction to spying on billions of non-consensual documents with us about our lives and tastes is that almost every ad today is acting (what you’re reading) rather than context (you). Is distorting the advertising market to be targeted based on (who is).

The United States has long been postponed due to federal consumer privacy law with the right to private action

It can change: The United States has the right to sue companies that violate the law, rather than waiting for government agencies to take up your case, with federal consumer privacy law with the right to private action. Will give) for a long time. The unsupervised advertising market can thrive, and in addition, such markets are especially beneficial to newspapers that carry context-rich articles of the best kind for contextual advertising.

Ending the surveillance business model is good for newspapers and bad for Big Tech. A vast repository of personal information from Google and Facebook is currently on the balance sheet as an asset to be monetized. Prohibiting data processing without consent leaves those assets behind and becomes toxic waste.

In other words, some of the tech giants that take advantage of newspapers are data, which they treat as new oil. Under privacy law, these companies must be aware that their data is not a stockpiling of oil, but a pile of oily rags. Preserving news is about weakening the ability of technicians to abuse newspaper revenues and building markets to reward newspaper coverage. Copyright has little to do with both of these tasks. On the other hand, competition law and privacy law are important.

