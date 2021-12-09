Apple Music Voice Plan coming in iOS 15.2





Apple today provided developers with a candidate release version of iOS 15.2 for testing purposes. In the release notes, Apple states that the new Apple Music Voice Plan will be released in parallel with the update.

Introduced in October, the Voice Plan is a new tier of Apple Music and is more affordable than the standard Apple Music plan. It’s $ 4.99 instead of $ 9.99 and is designed around Siri.

Voice Plan allows users to access and play songs, playlists, and albums on their Apple devices only through a “Siri” request. This plan does not provide a standard “Apple Music” user interface. Instead, it provides a customized in-app experience with suggestions based on music preferences.

The ‌Apple Music‌Voice Plan is restricted to playing voice-based songs, but provides access to all ‌AppleMusic‌ songs, playlists, and stations. The Just Ask ‌Siri‌ feature suggests music based on your listening history and likes and dislikes, and Play it Again gives users access to a list of recently played music.

iOS 15.2 is likely to be officially released next week and is currently available to developers and public beta testers.

