iFixit shares X-ray wallpapers for Apple Watch Series 7





Well-known repair company iFixit already shared a disassembly of the traditional Apple Watch Series 7 in October, but now iFixit is back with an X-ray wallpaper showing the inside of the new Apple Watch.

Although these wallpapers can be used by anyone, they are designed for Apple Watch Series 7 users because they show all the internal components of the device. Thus, when you wake up the display, it looks like you’re looking inside the watch.

Apple Watch perfection seems to be achieved when there are no more components to remove, not when there are no more components to add. In Series 7, Apple didn’t start a radical redesign, but instead removed the diagnostic port, integrated display technology, removed the display cable, and added more space for battery power. .. We worked with three former Apple engineers in the Series 7 disassembly to put these and other changes into context.

iFixit offers wallpapers for 41mm and 45mm models. In the X-ray version, you can see the built-in battery, Taptic Engine, some flat cables, and even some of the logic boards.

The Apple Watch Series 7 isn’t a big upgrade, but iFixit reveals some interesting internal changes, such as a larger battery and a redesigned display, not to mention the removal of the old diagnostic port and new speaker module. I made it.

Apple Watch Series 7 wallpapers can be downloaded from the iFixit website. Don’t forget to save them to your iPhone and then sync them to your Apple Watch using Photos Watch Face.

