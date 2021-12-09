Apple updates MagSafe charger firmware to 10M229





Apple today released an updated firmware for the MagSafe Charger that is compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models with built-in magnets. The new firmware is version 10M229, up from 9M5069.

The “MagSafe” charger was launched with the “iPhone 12” model in the fall of 2020 and previously had at least one firmware update.

Apple does not provide release notes because firmware updates are wireless and quiet. Therefore, I don’t know what new features or bug fixes are included in the software.

There is no clear way to update the ‌MagSafe‌charger firmware, but you need to connect and connect to your Apple device to start the firmware update.

You can check the firmware of your ‌MagSafe‌charger by following the steps on your MagSafe charger.

Apple CEO Tim Cook’Secretly’ Signs $ 275 Billion Contract With China In 2016

Apple CEO Tim Cook has “secretly” signed an agreement worth more than $ 275 billion with Chinese authorities, promising that Apple will help develop China’s economy and technology, The Information reports. .. In an interview and an extensive paywall report based on Apple’s internal documents, The Information revealed that Tim Cook personally signed a five-year deal …

Apple plans five new Macs in 2022, including an entry-level MacBook Pro update

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on five new Macs to be launched in 2022, including a new version of the entry-level MacBook Pro. In the latest version of the “Power On” newsletter, Gurman said he expects Apple to launch the next five new Macs in 2022. air…

The 2022 Apple Watch lineup is rumored to include the new Apple Watch SE and “rugged” models for sports.

According to revered Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple plans to completely refurbish its Apple Watch lineup in 2022. In the latest article in the Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple plans to update to … alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 in 2022.

iOS 15.2 adds “parts and service history” feature to iPhone

With the release of iOS 15.2, Apple will add a new Parts and Service History section to the Settings app. This allows the user to check the service history of the iPhone and verify that the component used for the repair is genuine. As outlined in the new support document, iPhone users with iOS 15.2 or later installed[設定]>[一般]>[パーツとサービス履歴にアクセスしようとしています]You can move to. NS …

Apple Music Voice Plan coming in iOS 15.2

Apple today provided developers with a candidate release version of iOS 15.2 for testing purposes. In the release notes, Apple states that the new Apple Music Voice Plan will be released in parallel with the update. Introduced in October, the Voice Plan is a new tier of Apple Music, more affordable than the standard Apple Music plan. Designed for $ 4.99 instead of $ 9.99 …

macOS Monterey 12.1 fixes major taps to click, YouTube HDR, and charging bugs

Coming to the public in the near future, macOS Monterey 12.1 addresses some critical bugs that Mac users have complained about for weeks. According to Apple’s release notes, a bug has been fixed that could cause the trackpad to become unresponsive to taps and clicks. After receiving dozens of complaints from the Mac, I reported a Tap to Click bug earlier this month …

Some SD cards do not work properly on 202114 and 16-inch MacBook Pro

SD card reader slots on new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models aren’t working as expected on some SD cards, according to reports from the MacRumors forums. In a long complaint thread, MacRumors readers detail the issues they are having with some SD cards, and there seems to be little inconsistency between the report and the affected SD cards. Some SD cards crashed …

Razer announces MagSafe compatible cooling fan for iPhone

Razer today announced the launch of the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma, a MagSafe compatible fan designed to attach to the back of the iPhone. There is a MagSafe version for iPhone 12 and 13 models, but there is also a second version of the clamp design that works for Android phones and other iPhones besides MagSafe. According to Razer, the Phone Cooler Chroma …

