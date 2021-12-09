Apple Watch Deals: $ 20 for Series 7, $ 50 for Series 6, and $ 39 for Watch SE





This story is part of the Holiday Gift Guide 2021 and will help you find the perfect gift with a list of ideas by topic, recipient and price.

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are gone, but Apple Watch deals remain. The discounts on the new Apple Watch Series 7 are slim for now, but not as slim as last month. Save $ 20 compared to the regular price at the Apple Store. And you can now get last year’s Apple Watch Series 6 at a $ 50 discount. This is the same discount offered on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. The Apple Watch Series 6 lacks the Series 7’s large screen and fast charging, but still has a always-on display and advanced health features. Finally, save $ 39 on the Midrange Watch SE.

Old and new Apple Watch models work seamlessly with the iPhone, with lots of potential, from improving message notifications and music access to tools that help you stay healthy and maintain a healthier lifestyle. Designed to provide a variety of uses.

The Watch Series 3 is also on sale now, but it’s so old at the moment that it’s hard to recommend.

We will update this story when prices change and transactions occur or expire, so be sure to check for the best price. Some products may be in stock in some regions, but not in other regions.

Apple

The Series 7 features a large display with a thin bezel for increased durability and charging speed (although it doesn’t have a better battery life than the Series 6). There are also new color choices: blue, green, midnight (black), starlight (gold and silver blend), product red. The green 41mm model is $ 20 off and you can save $ 19 on Amazon with other color choices.

Read the Apple Watch Series 7 review.

Scott Stein / CNET

You can also save $ 20 on the large green 45mm Series 7. The ProductRed version is $ 19 off and the black model is currently $ 14 off.

Apple

Series 6 has been officially discontinued by Apple to give way to the new Series 7. But there is a problem here. Series 6 is still a great smartwatch and can be purchased at discounted prices from official Apple retailers such as Walmart and Amazon. Take out existing inventory. In addition to the always-on display and EKG, Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (although you shouldn’t expect medical grade results). Out of stock almost everywhere. Walmart offers a $ 50 discount on White and Product Red models, but you can’t order online. You need to check the stock status in your area. Read the AppleWatch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Olerana / CNET

The larger Apple Watch Series 6 is also out of stock almost everywhere, but Walmart’s Product Red is $ 50 off.

Vanessa Hand Olerana / CNET

Watch SE is a step-down model of Apple’s 2020 smartwatch line. Similar to 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and EKG feature. The Watch SE starts at $ 279 and boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that’s 30% larger than the much older Series 3. It’s currently available on Amazon with a $ 39 discount in black or white.

Read the Apple Watch SE review.

Angela Lange / CNET

Discounts on larger 44mm Watch SE models are gone.

Check out the latest news and best reviews from CNET mobile experts on smartphones and carriers.

