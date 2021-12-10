Instagram 2021 Play: How to Create Story Highlights





Instagram will provide review capabilities for the next few weeks and a year.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Instagram added a new wrap-up feature at the end of the year, and the social media platform debuted 2021 replay for some users on Thursday. This feature will show you what Instagram considers to be the best story of the year, but you can add or remove other selected stories before publishing.

“We created a replay from the 2021 story so that we can look back on the special moments of the year,” says Instagram’s feature. “You can choose to add or remove stories before sharing.”

The 2021 replay, which Instagram calls the “time capsule” of your best moment, will be available in the coming weeks.

How to create an Instagram2021 playback

1. When you open the Instagram app, you’ll see the 2021 playback tile at the top of the feed below the story.

2. Blue[再生の表示]Select the button to see the 10 stories selected by Instagram.

3.[共有]Select whether to add or remove specific stories before clicking. This will bring the highlights of 2021 to the story.

If you don’t see the 2021 playback options and you can see others introducing your highlights, just click on the 2021 stickers that appear in the corners of those stories. According to Instagram, this feature will be available to all users by the weekend.

This feature is similar to Snapchat’s reviews over the last few years, from which you can choose to send individual snaps to different people or publish them to your story.

For more information, check out 8 tips for taking better pictures on Instagram and TikTok, as well as night mode tips for taking better pictures in the dark.

Learn smart gadgets and internet tips and tricks with this fun and original how-to.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/instagram-2021-playback-how-to-create-your-stories-highlight/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos