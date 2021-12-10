Senate confirms new FCC chair





The US Senate has approved Jessica Rosenwessel as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

This week’s vote was 68-3, with the Senate voting a few weeks before Rosen Warsell’s current term expired. Since President Biden took office, Rosen Warsel has been acting chairman of the FCC. Her confirmation means that the FCC has four members, evenly divided according to party policy.

“It’s my lifetime honor to lead the FCC and be the first permanent female chairman,” Rosenwessel wrote in a tweet. “Thanks to the President and the Senate for letting me take responsibility for this.”

Rosen Warsell has been a member of the FCC since 2011, when he was appointed President Barack Obama. In her recent mission as leader, she has pushed her efforts to fight Robocall. She is also a voice supporter of Digital Equity Work. In particular, it applies to bridging homework gaps, which refers to some students who do not have fair access to online resources or the Internet.

The Senate is currently considering another candidate for Biden, Gigi Sohn, as a fifth member. If approved, Son will give the Democrats a majority of 3 to 2 at the top of the FCC. (Zack Quintance)

NATIONAL LEAGUE OF CITIES Releases Digital Equity Playbook Today, the National League of Cities (NLC) has released a Digital Equity Playbook. This is a report investigating how city leaders can help improve digital equity. The playbook examines the factors that cause the digital divide and examines the status of digital equity. In addition, it provides stories about recommendations, local government strategies, funding opportunities, and other resources.

According to the report, the main causes of division are affordability, accessibility and skills. Currently, there are an estimated 42 million US residents who do not use broadband. With over 30 case studies, this playbook serves as a tool for local leaders to assess the most effective strategies in their community, from programmatic solutions to partnership investments.

Angelina Panettieri, Director of Information Technology and Communications Legislation at NLC, is a virtual webinar on Thursday, where the Digital Equity Playbook explains to leaders a four-step process on how to get started with digital equity.

The first step is to carry out an assessment of the needs of the community. This is a theme that NLC will investigate further in January 2022. (Julia Edinger)

The Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) student Illinois Institute of Technology team has been awarded the Energy Efficient Digital Currency Innovation Award. Winner of the Innovation Award for a project aimed at creating energy efficient digital currencies.

The award, specifically the Grainger Computing Innovation Award, encourages Chicago school students to find creative solutions to their pressing global challenges. As digital currencies began to confuse economic forecasts, a key point of controversy among critics was their impact on the environment.

Digital currencies like Bitcoin still remain, but now carbon dioxide emissions are imbalanced and trading speeds are slow, said Gabriel Brick, student leader of the winning team in a press release. Our new digital currency GiGi, Green lightnInG coIn, is a centralized solution with improved proof algorithms that leverage XSearch to protect digital currencies by increasing transaction throughput through larger blocks in smaller block times. Achieves the same energy efficiency as. (Zack Quintance)

New Data Dashboard Relieves Funding at Local Levels The new data dashboard tracks how city, county, and tribal communities are spending federal recovery funds.

A project called ARP Data and Evidence Dashboard is a collaboration between Results for America and Mathematica. It’s a robust platform that tracks how government agencies at these levels are investing American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, how they use their data, and the results of their investments, and the general public. It emphasizes how to engage with people and build fairness in their work.

ARP has provided communities with $ 350 billion worth of state and local reconstruction funding, with counties $ 65.1 billion and cities with a population of over 250,000 $ 45.6 billion.

The dashboard highlights how innovative local leaders seize this historic opportunity and use evidence and data to accelerate economic mobility and racial equality. .. We hope that this tool will help policymakers at all levels of government increase the impact of their once-in-a-generation investment. (Zack Quintance)

Washington Community Awards $ 44.6 Million for Broadband Projects $ 44.6 Million to Support 15 Broadband Projects Across State During a Meeting of the Washington State Public Works Commission on December 3 Grant was approved. Funds are available through the Federal Coronavirus Capital Project Fund. The Public Works Commission will initially establish a grant and lending program through the passage of the Second Senate Bill 5511 (2S SB 5511) to increase Internet access to unserviced areas of the state. I was instructed.

Applicants who received conditional funding for the project last week were Kittitas County, Clallam County, Lewis County PUD, Lincoln County, Clarkston Port, Skycomish Town, Jefferson County PUD, Columbia Port, Clallam County, Pacific. County PUD, Lewis County PUD, Garfield Port, Skagit Port, Coupeville Port, Town of Washtukna.

Not all applicants’ projects were funded because the demand from these applicants exceeded the available funding by more than 200%. For more information on the project, please visit the Public Works Commission website. (Julia Edinger)

