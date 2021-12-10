Halo Infinite Goods | Skulls, Skins, Spartan Core Locations





With the arrival of Halo Infinite, it’s time to start scrutinizing its levels and open world areas for all the collectibles you can find.

From Outpost Tremonius to Warship Gbraakon, and everywhere in between, the Halo Infinite map is littered with collections of skulls, Spartan cores, Forerunner archives, propaganda towers, Mjolnir rockers, both good and evil audio logs.

This game is for the type of person who has trouble finding something like this or understanding what it does, especially skipping the text explanations on the screen and remembering the tutorial content. Does not provide a huge amount of guidance.

Therefore, if you’re kneeling deep inside Halo Infinite and trying to find a collection, keep reading and provide as much guidance as you can.

What do the various collections of Halo Infinite do?

The open world is full of Halo Infinite collectibles. 343

Halo Infinite has a variety of collectibles and locations, each with its own unique benefits.

Halo Infinite achievements reward players who collect them all. That’s not the only reward you can get if you take the collection seriously. This list explains what all the different Halo Infinite collectibles do.

Mjolnir Lockers: Unlocks cosmetic items such as skins in Halo Infinite multiplayer mode. SpartanCores: You can upgrade your Master Chief Gadget in your campaign. Skulls: Enables cheats that adjust the game in a unique and sometimes weird way. UNSC Audiolog (also known as Spartan Audiolog): Master Chief provides insights into the lives and times of fallen comrades Exiled Audiolog: Tell the other side of the story, the game’s main villain Fore Get a glimpse of the life of a runner Archive: Another set of audio logs. This is related to the ancient race propaganda tower: a series of structures that blow away exiled propaganda. Shutting down these will prevent Grunt Communication Officer’s quirky voice memos from playing across the map. Location of Halo Infinite Skull

Halo Infinite has 12 skulls and is one of the trickiest collectibles in the game, some lurking in the open world and others trapped in the main story level.

You can’t play the campaign level at this time, so you’ll need to find out where the Halo Infinite Skull is before you start the story. Check out this video to see where all the skulls are in Halo Infinite.

Location of Halo Infinite Spartan Core

It is said that there are 45 Spartan cores waiting to be found at Halo Infinite. Some of them appear very clearly as you progress through the main story, while others are hidden around the Halo Infinite open world map.

Conveniently, there is a very easy way to find a Spartan Core in the Halo Infinites open world. All you need to do is capture the Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) scattered around the map. Each time you capture a FOB, the location of a nearby Spartan core is added to the map. Capture the FOB, review the map, set custom waypoints and you should be able to find the next Spartan core without hassle.

HaloInfiniteMjolnir Locker location

Halo Infinite has 34 Mjolnir lockers, which aren’t too hard to find. As with Spartan Cores (as described earlier), each time you capture a FOB, the location of the Mjolnir locker is added to the map. So if you’re looking for these nasty multiplayer skins, the best bet is to hit as many FOBs as you can and then refer to the in-game map for guidance.

Location of Halo Infinite Propaganda Tower

There are many buildings to destroy rather than actual collectibles, so if you really want to stop the talkative grunts from broadcasting his whims, you can work on 40 propaganda towers. Check out the video below. If you’re having a hard time finding these towers, you can easily divide your map into several obvious areas.

Location of Halo Infinite UNSC audio logs, exiled audio logs, and Forerunner archives

The three types of Halo Infinite audio logs are full of folklore, but trying to collect them all can be very difficult. Some of the UNSC and exiled logs are left in a very obvious place where the main story takes you, while others are hidden in the corners around the map and the Forerunner archive finds. Is especially difficult.

Finding all these Halo Infinite audio logs on our own was still miles away, but at this point there is one important tip. Every time you start a new campaign level, it’s worth searching YouTube for a guide on the location of the audio log for that level. Also, make sure you follow that visual helper very closely. After all, you can’t play campaign missions, so you don’t want to miss them!

