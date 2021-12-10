Best Buy pulls TCL’s Google TV from the online store





The cheap $ 300 TCLTV is one of the best tech purchases I’ve made in recent years. I just moved to Brooklyn with cash in my twenties just graduated from college and needed a TV to get the job done. TCL with Roku is the ideal solution, and since then I’ve recommended it to people on similar budgets.

But now, anyone in the TCL market, especially those running Google TV, should think twice. Best Buy appears to have removed the 5 Series and 6 Series TCL TVs from the store following widespread complaints about buggy Google TV software.

It was a good start for TCL, but after making a name for itself with a model equipped with Roku, the company started selling TVs equipped with Google earlier this year. We’ve long considered the TCL 5 and 6 Series TVs to be the most affordable 4K models, and the addition of Google TV sounded like cherry blossoms on top, but obviously this cake is more to bake. I need time.

Chris Welch of The Verge, who reported that the list on TCL Google TV was apparently removed, said his roommate crashed and froze, noticing a general slowdown. Caleb Denison, senior editor of Digital Trends, had a similar experience, calling the 5 Series Google TV glitchy and annoying. Dissatisfied customers repeated their experiences on social media, and as The Verge points out, the 65-inch 6-series model had a 3.5-star rating on Best Buy before it disappeared.

The TCL website continues to feature 5 Series and 6 Series Google TVs, including a link to the empty Best Buy product page. When I click on the link above, I get the message “Sorry, something went wrong” (sorry for flashbacks, PS5 shoppers).

Poor performance as the reason TV disappeared from Best Buy seems to be the most likely cause, but it should be pointed out that it is just speculation. I contacted Best Buy and TCL for confirmation. We will update this article as soon as we get back to you. For whatever reason, at this time, one of TCL’s most popular models is not available at TCL Google TV exclusive retailers in the United States. This is a big problem.

