Technology Update: The new project aims to bring clean energy and work to remote communities. Companies are working on burnout.And other news





“Without diesel, many northern communities have no substitute for electricity demand,” said Denesoline Corp, the business development arm of Łutsël K’é Dene First Nation. Haroon Bhatti, Innovation Manager at. Indigenous-owned companies secure joint venture jobs, participate in negotiations, and return profits to the community.

Many communities in the Northwest Territories rely on diesel. Nearly 280 remote communities are not connected to the power grid and rely on fuel as their primary source. This means that it is particularly vulnerable to supply chain issues and extreme weather events. For example, in 2018, the territorial government had to ship 600,000 liters of diesel and supplies because the barge shipment was canceled in severe ice conditions and cost $ 1.75 million.

That experience has led Denesoline Corp.’s Bhatti and others to look for ways to make the community more self-sufficient as well as sustainable. The company is currently part of a new project to build a microgrid in Łutsel K’e, a remote indigenous community located on the eastern side of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories.

Łutsël K’é Dene First Nation collaborates through development companies Denesoline, British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT), Digital Technology Supercluster and Siemens Canada to train and certify the operation and maintenance of community members. Energy platform.

“There’s a lot of focus on innovation and technology, but if people can’t build or use technology, it doesn’t go anywhere,” said Shawn Gervais, vice president of foresight and talent development for digital technology superclusters. Says. “Projects like this not only promote innovation, but also enhance local talent within the community.”

Jonah Deranger, a 20-year-old community member of Łutsël K’é Dene First Nation, said the project “solved many problems.” Burning diesel releases harmful chemicals such as mercury, formaldehyde, and sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere, which has a major impact on the health of the community and the land. And he says the project offers a great career opportunity. In particular, a new virtual training program has just been introduced and we are already applying for a seat in the course.

The virtual training platform could be replicated in the other 200 diesel-powered indigenous communities in the region. With such an initiative, Mr. Bati states that Łutsël K’é Dene First Nation is on track to reach its goal of being completely diesel-free within five years.

The end of “hustle culture”

It’s the boss at 10 pm. Do you know where your employees are? (If so, don’t try to contact them.) Ontario recently passed a law that protects workers from late-night demands, increasing workload, burnout, and restrictive non-compete obligations. It became the first state.

In the provisions of Bill 27, the new law provides for employers with 25 or more employees to implement a written “disconnection from work” policy regarding disconnection from work during non-working hours. increase. “We have introduced steps to make it easier to spend time with family and loved ones,” Labor Minister Monte McNaughton said in a statement. “While protecting workers’ rights, we position Ontario as our number one destination for global talent and investment.”

The law comes at the right time, as new reports reveal that 84% of Canadian workers experienced burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not yet known how effective this bill will be. After all, employees still need to get the job done, regardless of whether they can send an email. However, given the tight labor market, many companies prioritize employee experience.

“There’s no room for a’hustle culture’spirit anymore,” said Len Fridman, CEO and co-founder of Wellness Living, a business management solution for fitness studios, gyms, yoga studios and dance studios. Since the company was founded in 2013, Fridman has developed a corporate culture built around continuous improvement, an insurance plan that provides a flexible work environment and physical and mental health management for nearly 100 employees. And offers a receptive HR team.

“Our responsibility as a leader is to protect the boundaries between employees and work and life, and most importantly, to set standards that ensure that mental health is prioritized and respected,” Fridman said. say.

Rebuilding the approach to health data

Whether leading Canada’s response to COVID-19 or treating a patient with a broken wrist, it is clear that there remains a large gap in Canada’s health data ecosystem. Access to electronic health records is scattered and fragmented among healthcare providers, health authorities, and states. In fact, most people do not have access to their health records, says a report from the Federal Advisory Group, known as the Pan-Canada Health Data Strategy Expert Advisory Group. According to the report’s authors, governments across the country need to change their privacy legislation to make it easier to share health records and data with patients, healthcare providers and public health authorities.

“We are not fully aware of the risks of not sharing and using data for innovation and improvement,” said Vivek Goel, a public health expert who chairs the review and is also the president of the University of Waterloo. I am. He added that Canada and its states have created a “cold privacy” that discourages sharing of health data, which jeopardizes our public health services and the health and safety of each of us.

Think Research, a Toronto-based digital healthcare platform, recognized the need for early remediation of Canada’s heterogeneous and unequipped healthcare system. Founded in 2006, Think’s platform streamlines communication between care providers and provides on-the-fly suggestions to doctors and nurses about patient care. When it comes to finding a solution, “Creating an agency to manage overhauls doesn’t give you the results you need. It’s too slow, too expensive, it’s tech-paced, it meets patient expectations. You can’t do that, “said Sachin Aggarwal, CEO of Think Research. “It’s like taking a 1990s approach to the problems of the 2020s.” He seeks a partnership between the public and private sectors.

However, this poses new challenges, especially when it comes to secure information and data breaches. The first report of the advisory board is that this new model of data sharing requires reinventing data policies (including access, privacy, ethics, and security) for the digital age and rethinking traditional consent and management models. It suggests that there is. David O’Toole, President and CEO of the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), said: As he wrote in a recent editorial, we need to “protect patient confidentiality and promote the use of data.”

In other news:

Medicago, a Quebec-based vaccine developer, has released promising data from the third phase of clinical trials. This suggests a high level of efficacy against most variants of coronavirus.

Wilful, an online will provider, has implemented the first fully digital will in Canada’s history under a new law that allows digital signatures, virtual witnesses, and online storage of wills. The company also recently signed a deal with Clearco co-founder and “Dragons’ Den” star Michele Romanow.

Deloitte’s spin-out company, Arteria AI, will work with the world’s largest banks to significantly accelerate the client’s documenting process and acquire specific H4 assets such as IP-related use cases and playbooks. .. This transaction represents the company’s first acquisition.

Bidmii, a platform that connects homeowners and trusted contractors, has raised $ 1 million in a pre-seed investment led by HGTV host Scott MacGillivray.

Amanda Whalen writes about MaRS technology. Toronto Star’s parent company, Torstar, has partnered with MaRS to highlight the innovation of Canadian companies.

