Microsoft was willing to bring Xbox-only games to the iPhone via xCloud





When Microsoft was discussing the introduction of the xCloud platform on the iPhone with Apple, Microsoft tried to talk to Apple to allow cloud gaming services.

According to an email between Microsoft and Apple executives unearthed by The Verge, Microsoft has also agreed to introduce the Xbox title to Apple’s platform and agrees with many of Apple’s requests for system operation. I was ready.

Microsoft told Apple that it would bring a triple-A Xbox-only game to the iPhone, a game that runs on the Xbox Cloud Gaming platform. If this agreement is in place, iPhone users may have been able to play high-end Xbox titles on their mobile devices.

Instead of serving games on a comprehensive cloud gaming app, Apple wanted Microsoft to send all games to the App Store individually so that App Store reviewers could monitor them. .. Microsoft initially made a reservation to do so because of the workload it creates and the poor customer experience, but in March 2020, Microsoft actually offered a catalog app that linked to each app. I agreed that I could send each app individually.

Lori Wright, head of business development at Microsoft, told Apple’s App Store team that Xbox games on the iPhone would be “a very exciting opportunity for iOS users.”

Despite nearly agreement, negotiations between Microsoft and Apple eventually failed, and Xbox Cloud Gaming is a web-based platform that doesn’t have to follow the rules of the App Store, rather than as a separate app on the App Store. Started as.

Microsoft told The Verge that Microsoft wanted a single streaming technology app to support individual game apps, but Apple wanted each game to include a complete streaming stack.

“Our proposal to serve games through individual apps was designed to comply with App Store policies. As stated in the first email, we support individual game apps. Apple rejected it based on our request for a single streaming tech app. Games that include a streaming tech stack are unrealistic from a support and engineering standpoint and have a very negative experience for our customers. Proven to produce, “reads a statement from Kareem Choudhry, CVP of Xbox Cloud Gaming, to The Verge.

The email also suggests that the transaction failed because Apple was concerned about how in-app purchases in Microsoft games would work. “Their suggestion to the IAP is to process all IAPs on the existing system and reconcile with us (either in real time or monthly),” said the App Store in an email explaining the negotiations with Microsoft. Game manager Mark Grimm writes.

Apple told The Verge that the deal actually collapsed beyond the requirements for in-app purchases.

“Unfortunately, Microsoft has proposed a version of xCloud that doesn’t comply with the App Store review guidelines. Specifically, you’ll need to use in-app purchases to unlock additional features in your app.” Apple spokeswoman Adam Dema said.

Kareem Choudhry, CVP of Xbox Cloud Gaming, told The Verge that in-app purchases weren’t an issue, but Apple rejected many of Microsoft’s suggestions on how to implement Xbox Cloud Gaming. “Apple rejected our proposal and we can no longer release a cohesive Xbox Game Pass product through the App Store,” he said.

Apple has managed to prevent Microsoft and Google’s cloud-based gaming services from launching on the App Store because each app needs to be submitted individually. For Google Stadia, Google also chose a web-based system that didn’t have to comply with the App Store rules.

