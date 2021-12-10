Google Cinematic Photos now uses AI to create backgrounds behind





Google’s Cinematic Photos short animations created from photos are similar to Apple’s Live Photos. In a blog post on Thursday, Google highlighted some Google Photos features. Most of them were recently announced, but there is also one entirely new tool.

Thanks to the greatness of machine learning, Google’s algorithms will be able to fill in some of the background that is normally hidden behind the subject, giving the virtual camera the freedom to move around the subject. I did. According to Google, this is “like a movie director in your photo” and may be a bit far away, but the effect is still very interesting. Check out the example below.

This has not been tested yet, but the results can vary significantly depending on the background behind the subject. It may work best on a uniform background such as sea level or sea level. Pasture. Still, you need to wonder when you can take a still image and Google’s AI can actually turn it into a short film.

This week, Google is also rolling out a new People and Pets widget on Android. Widgets allow you to select friends, family and pets to display on your home screen. Tap it to open the Photos app where you can see more photos of your loved ones.

Finally, another feature called Event Memory, which launched last week, makes it easy to look back at important moments such as holidays and birthdays.

