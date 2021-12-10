MP Materials is building a magnet factory in Fort Worth’s Alliance Texas »Dallas innovates





MP’s new magnet facility at Fort Worth’s Alliance Texas development, which procures materials from Mountain Pass, California, aims to help restore a fully integrated US supply chain. [Rendering: MP Materials]

Fort Worth’s Alliance Texas is finally acquiring a new magnet manufacturing facility that can power approximately 500,000 EV motors each year and restore a “fully integrated US supply chain.”

MP Materials today announced that it will build a new 200,000-square-foot rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility for the development of Hillwood, home of the Mobility Innovation Zone known as MIZ. The new site will serve as the business and engineering headquarters for companies growing the magnetic sector, MP Magnetics said.

The company also said it has signed a binding long-term contract with General Motors (NYSE: GM). GM will use the GM Ultium Platform to supply dozens of models of finished magnets for rare earth materials, alloys, and electric motors procured and manufactured in the United States.

Magnets in demand

Facility-manufactured NdFeB permanent magnets are essential for electric motors and generators running EVs, robots, wind turbines, drones, defense systems, and other technologies. The company states that magnets that convert electricity into motion and motion into electricity are associated with almost every aspect of life. Like semiconductors, they are a fundamental component of modern technology.

In the announcement, the company plans to support major markets such as clean energy, electronics and defense with an initial capacity of 1,000 tons of completed NdFeB magnets for EV motors, and the new facility has more than 100 skilled people. He said it would create employment. Production that may start in 2023 will gradually increase.

Magnets are in demand and will become more important as the world economy becomes more electrified and decarbonized, MP said. The company cites Adamas Intelligence statistics. Global demand for NdFeB is expected to double by 2030, primarily due to increased EV production, according to an independent research firm.

Also, the development of permanent magnets began in the United States, but today there is virtually no ability to produce sintered NdFeB magnets.

Reorganization of the American supply chain

MP plans to supply NdFeB alloy flakes to other magnet producers to support the development of a diverse and elastic US magnet supply chain.

In a statement, MP Materials Chairman and CEO James Ritty said that MP Materials has built significant business relationships with a prominent magnetic team to extend the entire rare earth supply chain to the United States. He said it would accelerate our mission to recover. This is an important opportunity to rebuild the American supply chain and we appreciate GM’s trust, commitment and leadership.

Applied learning and smart scaling

MP envisions that in the future alloys and magnets will build the capacity to consume more of primary production and supply growing US demand.

The company’s first metal and magnet facility in Fort Worth is intentionally sized to achieve a commercial economy on the minimum scale required. It is called a measured approach that allows MP materials to refine their processes and techniques and later apply their learning to a larger number of facilities.

Vertical integration and recycling channels

The MP Materials business in Texas and California can provide certainty of history and sustainability, the company said.

MP, the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere, owns and operates a Mountain Pass rare earth mine and processing facility in Mountain View, California.

As the only large-scale rare earth mining and processing site in North America, MP Materials claims about 15% of the rare earth content consumed worldwide in 2020.

According to the MP, the vertical integration of the two companies means that the recycling route can be optimized. According to the company, waste generated during the manufacturing process can be recycled and used magnets can be reprocessed into refined RE oxides. These oxides are refined into metals into high performance magnets.

MP also talks about developing the concept of circular recycling with important commercial organizations.

