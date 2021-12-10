Homeworld 3 action-packed gameplay trailer debuts at Game Awards





At the Game Awards 2021 show, Gearbox Publishing and developer Blackbird Interactive debuted Homeworld 3’s first gameplay trailer. As you would expect from a Homeworld game, the video makes fun of massive space battles and exploration of strange new star systems. After the Homeworld 2 event.

As for the story, Gearbox and Blackbird Interactive have revealed that the Homeworld 3s campaign is set up in a galaxy that is enjoying a rich era thanks to the hyperspace gate network. But the gates are starting to fail, and the key to the mystery that threatens the future of the entire galaxy lies in Karan S’jet, the former Hiigaran leader of the home world game.

“Homeworld 3 is a vision of what we’re trying to create in the Homeworld series, and with the latest technology, we can go beyond the dreams of large-scale, dynamic space combat full of emotional sci-fi storytelling. You can, “Blackbird Interactive CEO and Homeworld and Homeworld 2 art director Rob Cunningham said in a press statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to debut the deepest gameplay ever in the incredible Homeworld community and the world of The Game Awards. Next year, for this major next release, You can share more exciting details. Chapter. “

Blackbird Interactive is an environment where Homeworld’s classic strategic gameplay features new dangers such as giant space relics called giant stones and the remains of ancient civilizations that can turn cunning players into ambush points. He added that it is now working on a larger scale than ever before. Homeworld 3 also aims to take full advantage of the latest powerful hardware to render new ship designs and settings.

Home World 3

gallery

New gameplay features further deepen the series approach to strategy as the fleet continues from mission to mission and each ship carries the scars of war on the hull. Other than single-player campaigns, you can expect multiplayer options such as 1v1, free for all or team battles, and you can tag your team’s tactical actions in a whole new co-op mode with a roguelike twist. Homeworld 3 will be released worldwide on PC in the fourth quarter of 2022 via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

