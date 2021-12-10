Google Pixel 6a Release Date, Price, Features, News





The Pixel 6a is the final model in the Google Pixel 6 series and is waiting for release in late 2022.

The Pixel 6a may not have received as much media attention as the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro in the months leading up, but that’s understandable. The two are set to feature Google’s own personal touch (a brand new in-house Tensor chip, Material You custom theme design, etc.).

Google Pixel 6a release date

There is still plenty of time before the Pixel 6a hits stores in the United States. The Pixel 6a is currently scheduled to arrive in July 2022 at the earliest, but could probably be later than August or September. For example, the previous generation Pixel 5a was launched on the last day of August, but we expect the Pixel 6a to be released sooner, at least given the lack of chips affecting all manufacturers at this time. There is no reason to do it.

The last few phone release dates for Google are: Here’s what you need to do right now to establish the pattern and infer the release date of the Pixel 6a: Google Pixel Model Release Date Google Pixel 5 September 30, 2020 Google Pixel 5a 5GA August 26, 2021 Google Pixel 6 October 25, 2021 Google Pixel 6 Pro October 25, 2021 Google Pixel 6a August (?) Price of Google Pixel 6a

One thing that is certain about the cost of the Pixel 6a is that it’s cheaper than any of its siblings.

In addition, the Pixel 6 lineup was launched this year at a significantly lower price than the Pixel 5. This trend is expected to extend to Pixel 6a. There is no price leak yet, but we can estimate that the price of the Pixel 6a will probably be around $ 400.

why is that? The Pixel 5a was priced at $ 449 at the time of its release, while the regular Pixel 5 in 2020 was priced at $ 699. This will make the lower model 64% of the standard model, and if Google follows this pattern, the price of the Pixel 6a is expected to be up to $ 399 or $ 449 next year.

Prices for previously released Google devices are as follows:

Google Pixel ModelPrice (USD) Google Pixel 5 $ 699 Google Pixel 5a 5G $ 449Google Pixel 6 $ 599 Google Pixel 6 Pro $ 899 Google Pixel 6a $ 399 (?) Google Pixel 6a Camera

Unfortunately, one of the biggest differences between the Pixel 6 and the cheaper Pixel 6a is the camera. Rumor has it that the Pixel 6a won’t enjoy the top-class camera specs of its pioneering brothers.

One of the selling points of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is the setup of high-spec cameras (both models) that include a Samsung ISOCELL GN1 50MP sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Unfortunately, this setup is too costly to pass to the midrange Pixel 6a. Instead, use Google’s regular 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor as the primary shooter. This is what Google has been using on mobile phones since the Pixel 3. Up to Pixel 5a.

The existing rendering provided by OnLeaks (aka Steve Hemmerstoffer) on Twitter also requires a secondary ultra-wide camera on the back while the selfie shooter on the front is displayed in a punched hole design. We are still waiting for information on the specifications of these two cameras.

Google Pixel 6a storage and memory

In terms of RAM, the Pixel 6a is fully expected to have 6GB or 8GB of RAM, but I’m not sure yet. The Pixel 5a comes with a single storage variant, which may also apply to the Pixel 6a.

For space to store photos and media, 128GB of internal storage is required for the Pixel 6a if history is some indicator. Also, it is unlikely that you will see an SD card slot for a storage upgrade.

The SD card tray does not appear in the render. Also, previous Pixel smartphones didn’t have an SD card slot for expansion. And this feature, which most phone makers consider to be archaic, is unlikely to appear on Pixel devices.

Google Pixel 6a design

The design of the Google Pixel 6a doesn’t seem to deviate too much from the other two siblings. The rendering below was created by the famous Talekomi Steve Hemmerstoffer using the Twitter tag @OnLeaks. These are some of the latest renderings we’ve created so far, showing that Google is sticking to a new look that has been reworked, with visor stripes and a more colorful look.

The rendering shows a handset that matches the Pixel 6’s other dual-tone designs, and the quirky color stripes you’re used to seeing across the camera’s visor.

As you can see, the back of the Pixel 6a also seems to be made of glass, giving it a premium look that sets it apart from other mid-tier phones. The rendering shows a clearly proud member of the Pixel 6 lineup, and the colors shown are only classy ivory and black, without the siblings’ trademark yellow or orange stripes.

I also recently encountered another series of leaked images. This time around a real dummy unit based on rendering, it was even more recently shared by David Kowalski (@ xleaks7 on Twitter). The dummy shows the aluminum version of the Pixel 6a, a quirky way to better imagine how the handset actually feels in the hand.

By the way, this is just a cheap dummy unit, and it’s very doubtful if the Pixel 6a actually contains aluminum parts. This is because it looks far from Google’s other devices and is clearly cheaper.

According to the current leak, the display size is 6.2 inches and the total size is 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7 mm. The camera bump on the back is supposed to extend the circumference by another 1.7mm. It’s all just below the Pixel 6’s measurements, in contrast, it features a 6.2-inch screen and a 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm body. It’s no exaggeration to say that the Pixel 6a is the lightest and slimmest, especially compared to the very bulky surroundings of the Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6a display

The Google Pixel 6’s display is currently considered to be 6.2 inches. While the Pro model has a curved screen, the Pixel 6a seems to follow in the footsteps of a regular Pixel 6 model with a standard flat display underneath the fingerprint sensor.

The Pixel 6a’s OLED display covers the entire front of the smartphone from end to end and needs to be broken with just one punch hole for the self-camera. Google Pixel 6a hardware and specifications

The Google Pixel 6a isn’t scheduled for months yet, but I’m already thinking a bit about what to expect from a spec perspective.

Following tradition, Google released a model labeled “a” a few months after the release of its flagship lineup, the most important upgrade while reducing other features to keep device costs as low as possible. We offer some of them. The main downgrade is the camera, but fortunately, the main appeal of the entire Pixel 6 lineup is likely to be inherited by the Pixel 6a. This is Google’s first in-house SoC.

The tensor chip (original ID is about the same as the Samsung Exynos 2100), created to some extent with Samsung, represents a new era for Google that has taken the first step from its lifetime of use. It is paving the way for power and innovation.

The Tensor chip packs more power into the Pixel than ever before. As a result, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro eventually became the high-tier smartphone category, and the Pixel 6a became a solid mid-tier. This is more than we can. Say for their previous counterparts.

Interestingly, the Google Pixel 6a also seems to have lost its traditional headphone jack, following the pattern of Apple, Samsung, and other flagship products that rely entirely on Bluetooth connectivity for their audio accessories.

As mentioned earlier, the Google Pixel 6a is expected to bring a dual camera setup. It probably has a 12MP primary lens on the back, but I don’t have any information about secondary back cameras or selfie cameras yet.

Google Pixel 6a battery

The battery capacity of the Pixel 6a is expected to be 4,000 to 4,4600 mAh, but Google hasn’t contacted us about the battery in the latest mid-tier devices. Therefore, it forms an existing battery and previous models, as well as our own guesses.

The just-released Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro now boast 4,614mAh and 5,003mAh, respectively. It stands out among the flagships of today’s top brands. This means that you can absolutely expect a minimum of 4,000 mAh on your Pixel 5a, but it can be significantly higher.

In the previous lineup, the Pixel 5a justifies the increase, even though it’s actually sold at a much larger battery than the Pixel 5 (which was discontinued at the time of the 5a’s launch) and at a significantly lower price. Got a slightly larger display for.

However, this time the screen on the Pixel 6a looks smaller than the Pixel 6. This means that the battery is unlikely to grow. Therefore, I speculated that it was reasonable to expect the battery capacity of the Google Pixel 6a to be in the range of 4,000mAh to 4,600mAh.

