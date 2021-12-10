The new report reveals the challenges of large companies in assessing emerging technologies





According to a survey of innovation leaders and KPMGLLP, only 32% of large companies take a clear approach to prioritize new technology projects.

Featured images of innovation leaders

Featured images of innovation leaders

Featured images of innovation leaders

Boston, December 9, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Innovation Leaders today released a new research report investigating how large companies evaluate, test, and deploy cutting-edge technology.

In the report, “Providing Value through Emerging Technologies and Innovation,” these organizations combine quantitative data from over 200 large organizations with qualitative interviews to navigate the noisy technology outlook. Reveals some of the obstacles you face.

In the survey results:

Only 32% of large companies have clear criteria to use to determine if a particular technology is worth prioritizing and investing in.

When projects with new technologies are shelved, the main reason is resource constraints and conflicting priorities.

The three outcomes related to new technologies and innovations that senior management cares most about are increased revenue, reduced costs, and market awareness.

“We are at a moment when both start-ups and established technology vendors are hype about technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Metaverse and blockchain,” said Scott Kill, CEO and co-founder of innovation leaders. Sunner says. “This report reveals that companies aren’t trying flashy technologies just for the value of public relations, but first incorporating the feedback of their colleagues to meet real-world business challenges and new things. It means that we need a consistent process to identify opportunities. “

The report includes interviews with senior executives from Best Buy, Dell Technologies, iRobot, MetLife, and several other companies, as well as insights from experts focused on KPMGLLP’s emerging technologies. “Talking to innovation leaders in multiple industries, the Innovation Group’s Charter is as much as finding the next disruptive opportunity that is as step-by-step as developing new tools and software for productivity. I continue to hear that it can be strategic, “said US leader Cliff Justice. , Enterprise Innovation, KPMGLLP.

The story continues

The research also emphasizes that when a project that leverages a new technology is put on the shelf, the cause may not be a technology possibility, but an internal organizational issue. Survey respondents said that some of the reasons emerging technology projects may be abandoned are “lack of patience,” “syndromes not invented here,” and “needs new business models, but existing businesses. I’m trying to fit the model. “

This report is part of an ongoing “CxOs & Innovation” series sponsored by KPMG LLP, a US company of KPMG Global, an independent professional services company that provides audit, tax, and advisory services.

For more information on the report, please visit innovationleader.com/emergingtech.

To download previous reports from the CxOs and Innovation series, including The New Imperatives: Innovation, Agility, and Openness, published in June, https://www.kpmg.us/growth-strategy/cxos Please visit. -innovation.html

About innovation leaders

Innovation leaders are fast-growing media and event companies focused on helping the world’s largest companies prosper. Since 2013, Innovation Leaders have built the largest community of corporate innovation, strategy, and R & D executives, both public and private, helping these executives enhance their innovation programs. Connect with useful resources, solutions and vendors. And interact with innovative labs and colleagues around the world. For more information on Innovation Leader membership and events, visit www.innovationleader.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

For more information, please contact:

Kristof TorokMarketing & Communications [email protected]

Related images

Image 1

This content was published through Newswire.com’s press release distribution service.

attachment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/report-uncovers-challenges-large-corporations-172400775.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos