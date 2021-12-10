Game Awards 2021: How to watch, start time, and what to expect





It’s only a few hours since the launch of The Game Awards 2021. In addition to the prestigious awards distributed throughout the show, you can expect lots of game news, announcements, and trailers. Here’s what you need to know about the show, including how to watch it and when to start it.

Game Awards and Keighley themselves are teasing what will happen at this year’s event via social media accounts. Presenters identified at the event so far include Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu, former Nintendo President Reginald Fiss Aim, and the next Matrix Resurrection Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Musicians identified in live performances include the Imagine Dragons and the legendary Sting of music. Sting will play “What Could Have Been” in the Netflix series of arcane: League of Legends stories. You’ll also see the resurgence of the Game Awards Orchestra, led by renowned composer Lorne Balfe.

Game Awards 2021 Start Time

The official live stream of The Game Awards 2021 begins with a 30-minute pre-show at 4:30 pm PST / 7:30 pm EST and 5 pm PST / 8:00 pm (Pacific Standard Time). The main show (Eastern Standard Time) will follow. 3 hours. Winners will be announced from over 30 categories of popular games and esports, including the Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Esports Team of the Year, and Esports Player of the Year. The event also featured an announcement about “40-50 games,” according to an Epic Games interview with Keighley, and the number of new titles announced is “probably double digits.” Keighley says there are four or five game announcements on the same scale as Elden Ring.

5 PM PT7 PM CT8 PM ET1 AM GMT (December 10th) 12 PM AET (December 10th) Game Award 2021 How to watch the stream

Game Awards will be livestreamed on the official YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as fed directly on GameSpot via social media sites such as Facebook, TikTok and Twitter, as well as the embeddings mentioned above. Steam also displays events in combination with the Game Awards Festival, which offers a selection of upcoming games, offering a 180-degree virtual reality experience through Oculus Venues, whether it’s Oculus, Meta, or whatever’s currently called. To do.

Core, a unique gaming service for PCs, has also partnered with Keighley on Axial Tilt, a unique in-game area that hosts the virtual red carpet and the stream of the show itself. Players watching through Core can also vote for winners in real time.

In addition, Game Awards has selected multiple Twitch streamers, YouTube channels, and Facebook live streamers as official co-streamers for the event. The list of selected channels will be updated as the event approaches.

Below is a run list of all the world premiere announcements that have been teased so far.

