Google Cloud Boxed Team to Enhance Global Platform Technology Solutions





New York, December 9, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Boxed (NYSE: Boxed) (Boxed or the Company), an e-commerce food company that sells large quantities of consumables and licenses its e-commerce software to corporate retailers. Merchandise Platform In addition, integrate with Google Cloud to drive innovation across the platform and continually improve the customer journey.

As Boxed continues to expand its software and services business, deepening its relationship with Google Cloud will enhance operational capabilities, bring more value to enterprise clients, and increase software and service client stability. You can get new customers for. As part of this renewed license agreement, Boxed will leverage Google Cloud’s advanced cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to unleash new value and the future of consumer brand relationships in ecommerce. Will be able to be redefined.

David Miller, Chief Technology Officer of Boxed, states that Google Cloud is the ideal platform for Boxed to bring the best customer experience to the market creatively and agilely. Our team considers Google Cloud to be the best in its class to develop new and better features in e-commerce space for B2C, B2B, retail and software solutions for customers and partners around the world.

Boxed and Google Cloud work together to:

Enhance operational insights: Connect data from internal and external sources to enable Boxed to build more personalized products, enable faster supply and demand planning, and better for customers and partners. Allows you to provide reliability of service.

Value Promotion: Google Cloud allows Boxed to create scalable e-commerce platform features to target new value opportunities.

Unlock new services and offerings: Widespread use of Google Cloud offerings will enable Boxed to develop more differentiated features in competitive markets.

Carrie Tharp, Vice President of Retail and Consumer at Google Cloud, supports Boxed, a truly innovative industry player in the retail industry, bringing new and improved features to retailers and ultimately consumer shopping. We are proud to support our efforts to build a platform that enhances the experience. ..

The story continues

BoxedBoxed is an e-commerce retailer and e-commerce enabler. We operate an e-commerce retail service that provides large quantities of pantry consumables to corporate and home customers without the need for large store membership. This service is enhanced by our dedicated storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies. Boxed also enables e-commerce through a software and services business that provides access to end-to-end technology for customers who need an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. We focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and aim to have a positive impact on society, so we are strong known for doing the right thing from our customers, employees and society. Developed a unique brand in. For more information, please visit investors.boxed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are usually related to future events or Boxeds’ future financial or operating results. For example, the expected benefits of increased use of Google Cloud Platform, the competitive environment in which Boxed operates, Boxed’s future operational and financial performance, and market opportunities are forward-looking statements. In some cases, the future with terms such as “proformer”, “potential”, “should”, “potential”, “potential”, “planning”, “potential”, “project”, “effort” You can identify the description of the outlook for. “,” Budget “,” Forecast “,” Expectation “,” Intention “,” Will “,” Estimate “,” Expectation “,” Believe “,” Forecast “,” Possibility “,” Continuation “, or these Terms or their variations or similar terms. Such forward-looking statements are susceptible to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There is a possibility.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assumptions that are considered reasonable by Boxed and its management, but are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: And (ii) the ability to meet stock exchange listing criteria after the completion of a business combination. (Iii) The risk that the business combination will disrupt Boxed’s current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and completion of the business combination. (Iv) Ability to recognize the expected benefits of a business combination. This can be affected, among other things, by Boxed’s ability to manage competition, growth and growth in a profitable way, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers, and maintain their control and keys. Employees; (v) Costs associated with business combinations and public companies. (Vi) Changes in applicable law or regulation. (Vii) Boxed may be adversely affected by other economic, business, regulatory, and / or competitive factors. (Viii) Boxed cost and profitability estimates. (Ix) Evolution of the market in which Boxed competes. (X) Boxed’s ability to implement strategic initiatives and continue to innovate existing products. (Xi) Boxed’s ability to protect its intellectual property. (Xii) Boxed’s ability to meet regulatory requirements. (Xiii) Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Boxed’s business. (Xiv) Other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” and “Notes on Forward-Looking Statements” sections of the final proxy / prospectus for companies related to the business combination.

Any content of this press release represents that either the forward-looking statements contained in this document will be achieved or the intended consequences of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Should not be considered a thing. You should not place excessive reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements are given only as of the date they were created. Boxed undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact [email protected]

Media Contact [email protected]

David [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/boxed-teams-google-cloud-power-120000612.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos