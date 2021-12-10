Why music artists are angry with the CEO





In November, Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek announced Helsing.ai, a European artificial intelligence company that develops technology for the national security and defense sector, for $ 100 million ($ 113 million). I made it clear that I am supporting. The news caught the wrath of many social media users, including music artists and Spotify subscribers, and triggered a move to #boycottSpotify over the support of the military-industrial complex’s chief executive officer.

Ek’s investment is a billion euro ($ 1.2 billion) personal, probably built primarily by Spotify, on deep tech projects over the next decade, including machine learning, biotechnology, materials science, and energy expansion. Following the 2020 commitment to commit property. .. Founded this year and with offices in London, Munich and Berlin, Helsing provides software to organize real-time images of the “operational environment” by organizing unstructured data from multiple sensors in vehicles and systems (tanks, etc.). I am designing. Includes drone, or satellite-video feeds, thermal images, sonar and radar frequencies. Such tools can be useful for military reconnaissance, as they help officers assess combat conditions on the battlefield and identify important targets. It’s also important in cyber-attack scenarios, as it can reach conclusions a million times faster than humans. So far, it has been reportedly sold to the French, British and German troops.

Hellsing itself has the values ​​of liberal democracy, especially “countries that meet the highest democratic standards” or “worthy of advocacy” to “help protect free societies for future generations”. He says he wants to give the country an information advantage. However, Ek’s funding for Hellsing’s mission to develop and deploy war weapons has argued on social media that some Spotify users do not want their subscribers’ money to fund military combat. I made you angry. While they were on the topic of revenue, many also recently said that Spotify downplayed music artists who often struggled to move their platform with a small revenue share, despite the company’s fast-growing profits. Repeatedly blamed.

Today, after serving as a Spotify user since the beta version of 2007, we are pleased to announce that we have canceled our account, driven by our mission to help build a prosperous society that does not include AI-powered weapons systems. increase.

I canceled my @Spotify subscription. The CEO has donated 100 million euros from artists over the years to military companies using AI weapons.

In the meantime, many artists are protesting and calling for their music to be pulled from the platform. “When music is used as a weapon, you know things are going wrong. There is no music in war,” writes fusion producer Darren Sangita. “Sufficient. Using our content to fund the war is the last straw,” writes Gostronica artist Saint Martyn. Jazz percussionist Sameer Gupta offered a 95% discount on the catalog through Spotify’s main rival Bandcamp. Others have offered other coupons.

Now #BoycottSPOTIFY! Cancel your subscription now. Artists and music lovers should not support the military #AI industry. Register your anger with #Spotify’s involvement in Arms Corporation sponsorship. This is very vulgar. Music is not a war! Just wrong at all levels. https://t.co/5k4Wnv6zj0

Spotify officials contacted by email and declined to comment, but emphasized the separation between Spotify and Prima Materia. These have nothing to do with anything other than Ek co-founding both. (Prima Materia was also co-founded by Spotify advisor Shakil Khan.)

Representatives of Prima materia also declined to comment.

