MIT Lo predicts the future of finance





Andrew W. Lo, a professor of finance at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Business and director of the MIT Institute for Financial Engineering, said in an interview with ThinkAdvisor that financial regulators are three to four steps behind innovation. It claims to be dangerous.

The biggest challenge for regulators is to keep up with the long-standing recovery of innovation, says Lo, a member of FINRA’s Economic Advisory Board.

Financial regulation is just one area of ​​his current research.

The other is a senior researcher at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory.

Time magazine named Lo one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2012.

He is a co-founder of technology-led QLS Advisors and a board member of the biopharmacy company Roivant Sciences.

His latest book is the In Pursuit of the Perfect Portfolio, co-authored by Stephen R. Foerster and published in August.

In an interview, Rho cites the need for additional oversight of robo-advisors due to the inherent risks that typical individual investors are not ready to manage.

He is also discussing new technologies such as cryptocurrencies that are difficult to monitor and regulate, he says.

Los AI’s research focuses on artificial intelligence, which he calls second-generation AI.

Until the algorithm understands how humans behave [in market downturns], You will never have really intelligent software, he claims.

This includes incorporating what investors call freakout factors and their problems into the algorithm.

ThinkAdvisor recently spoke from his office at MIT and interviewed Lo. The conversation is about what regulators are doing to avoid another catastrophic financial crisis and how the subcomponents of the financial system are interconnected and how they affect risk. Incorporated his work on Mick risk.

The professor is also studying the economic impact of impact investing and is a frame for fulfilling fiduciary duty if shareholders, plan sponsors, or plan participants are interested in making such investments. I am working on the work.

Here are the highlights of our interview.

THINKADVISOR: The SEC has discovered that many financial advisors do not support RegBI, the highest interest rate regulation. Do advisors need more regulation?

ANDREW LO: Regulations need to be very careful. Over-regulating the market can have unintended consequences that can take years or even decades to undo. In some cases, it is irreversible. Therefore, you need to be careful.

However, in the field of robo-advisors, especially when dealing with individual investors, it is necessary to understand the systematic impact. Not all investors are fully aware and ready to manage the types of risks associated with robo-advisors. ..

Therefore, I think that further monitoring is needed there. However, implementing proper regulation requires a significant amount of research.

The SEC has also found broker-dealers who appear to be ignoring Reg BI and offer higher-risk, more expensive products. Your thoughts?

This is becoming an increasingly big problem as financial markets have become much more complex and financial services have been offered by many new entities that may not look like traditional financial institutions.

In fact, this is FinTech’s overall point and is confusing in serving individuals at low cost in unprecedented ways. It creates challenges for regulators to catch up with it.

Regulators need more resources to address these issues and address them.Budgeting process [needs] To reflect the new reality of market complexity.

like that?

Cryptocurrencies are a good example. Many of the players are not traditional broker-dealers. These are both onshore and offshore, in a way that is extremely difficult to monitor and regulate.

SEC and CFTC [Commodity Futures Trading Commission] Both look at this very carefully, as many federal governments do. [Federal Reserve banks]..

This is a good example of not worrying about not having an answer yet, as technology is moving so fast that it’s not even clear what the correct answer is.

What are the biggest challenges for regulators?

The main issue is the recovery of the pace of innovation.

Over the last two decades, the speed of innovation has increased significantly. It has a great gun.

Historically, regulations are one or two steps behind. Now it’s probably three or four steps behind, which is dangerous.

Regulators are undoubtedly making progress, and the SEC and CFTC employ a large number of people who have the experience to handle some of the technological advances.

However [keeping pace] This is the biggest challenge right now.

What are regulators doing to prevent another financial crisis like 2008?

They are collecting much more data than before and are trying to track it in a more systematic way.

The Office of Financial Research [established] To be precise, it focuses on the issue of data collection and monitors new risks to financial stability.

