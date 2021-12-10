Google Search Year Reveals Trending Topics for 2021





Google has published the 2021 search year, revealing the top trends for the year. You can learn a lot about the world situation from this report, so let’s take a look.

What are Google’s trending topics in 2021?

Google released the 2021 Search Report on December 8, 2021. This is the number one search term for this calendar year. Google presents it as an interactive web page, and you can click on it to find out more about search trends.

The top 10 searches in the world are:

Australia vs India India vs England IPLNBA Euro 2021 Copa America India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Squid Game DMX

All but two of these searches are sports related. The other two are entertainment media. But if you take a closer look, you can see in more detail about the specific interests of 2021.

Sports trends

Five of the top 10 in the world are cricket-related. Cricket is rarely used in the United States, but it’s very popular across the ocean! Most of the cricket topic searches were from India, Nepal, Qatar, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Searches related to the Copa America Soccer Tournament earned two more of the top ten. The National Basketball Association also ranked high.

Interest in sports is not surprising as expectations for face-to-face sporting events increased in 2021.

This trend reflects the impact of the reduced COVID-19 limit compared to last year. This can also be found in searches such as “where can I travel” and “when can I meet my family”.

Entertainment trends

The huge success of Netflix’s squid game also won the spotlight. The show was praised both as a compelling drama and as an indictment of capitalism. Given how many activist topics are trending, it makes sense that squid games are trending as well.

Finally, the April passage of American rapper and actor Earl Simmons (stage name “Darkman X” or DMX) shook the world. The sadness of his fans was strong enough to push his name into the top 10 queries in the world all year round.

Performance art, backed by a return to face-to-face concerts, saw some trending topics besides these two. People wanted to know about Eurovision 2021 and this year’s Miss Universe pageant.

What do these Google Trends mean?

Looking at these trends next to topics and monthly top queries, we see two main themes.

1. COVID-19 continues to dominate

Most of this year’s trends reflect the COVID-19 pandemic. The report displayed a number of searches, “Is there another blockade?” And “When can I get the vaccine?” These indicate prolonged anxiety about variants and infection rates.

As the pandemic continued, it stimulated a focus on mental health in the ongoing stress.

Searches such as “how to have hope,” “how to stay strong,” and “how to maintain mental health” reveal the desire for peace of mind. Along with the trend of “Doomscrolling”, people also learned about the impact of news on mental health.

We also saw the world mourning the lost. Questions such as “how to honor someone” and “how to move forward” showed this struggle.

Economic concerns were also ranked high. For example, “how to start a business” exceeds the usual “how to get a job”. This may be because traditional job search methods do not work under the restrictions of COVID-19.

2. Earth connected despite blockage

People also wanted to get together interpersonally. Search for “soulmate” and “I love you” in sign language to find out how people want to connect.

The world has also united on global issues. People searched for “how to help”. Palestine, Afghanistan, Haiti. “Stop hating Asians,” “same-sex marriage,” and “no indigenous women” were also trends this year.

We also paid attention to the climate crisis. Both “fire” and “flood” were ranked high. People also wanted to know about “how to help our planet,” “sustainability,” and “climate effects.”

We are all trying to heal

Not surprisingly, Google’s 2021 search report shows a world that has begun on the road to recovery. Celebrated the resurgence of face-to-face sports, concerts and other entertainment media.

This year too, some global issues have been in the limelight and raised our awareness. We are still fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are also fighting injustice and climate change.

