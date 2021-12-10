Climate technology for everyone, not just a few





Dr. Fahim Ahmed

Merseyside Wirral-Huge sand artwork decorates New Brighton Beach with global warming … [+] The next COP26 Global Climate Conference.

Getty Images Commitment Issues

When is the best time to make a commitment?

Millions of people around the world are looking at the last day of the Gregorian calendar in anticipation of the New Year and are setting a resolution to pursue with new vitality next month. Studies show that transitions such as the beginning of a decade, or important events like COVID-19, separate people from their past, present, and future selves. This is the driving force behind what is known as the fresh start effect.

Temporary landmarks like these create a new mental accounting period that builds people’s perceptions of time and motivates us to pursue goals that are often lofty and almost unattainable. The 26th UNCC Conference of the Parties (COP26) was held in November 2021 in the midst of global pandemic and extreme weather intensification, coupled with global uncertainty and turmoil in political unrest. .. There are few conditions for making any form of credible commitment. Critics are divided on the Glasgow Climate Pact’s verdict, but one question is consistent: is the high stakes multilateral negotiations inevitably destined to fail intentionally?

Almost 200 countries have come together to create a series of volatile promises made through two weeks of fierce negotiations. These included a pledge to limit global warming to +2.1 degrees by 2100. By 2030, stop the deterioration of almost 90% of the world’s forests. We will reduce methane emissions by 30% over the next 20 years. Replace the internal combustion engine with an electric vehicle. And it will mobilize more than $ 130 trillion in financial industry funding to reach a net-zero economy by 2050. Sustainable technology has been touted as the key to fulfilling these promises. Innovation has been the cornerstone of human civilization’s progress since the dawn of the era, and at COP26 it has played a central role as a savior to support the transition to a fossil-fuel-free world.

The technology giant, Bill Gates Breakthrough Energy has formally partnered with the US, UK and European Commissions to invest in decarbonization technology, Jeff Bezos has set up a $ 10 billion Earth Fund, and the World Bank. He made a monumental announcement, including supporting renewable energy projects in developing countries with the Rockefeller Foundation. Data centers are estimated to generate more CO2 than the commercial aviation industry, and energy consumption is projected to increase 40-fold as data demand grows, making Apple and Google more sustainable operations. We are working on the supply chain. With the first appearance of Big Techs at the COP, their timing was not so good to show the monumental power and influence they lead in the definition and formation of global climate policy. ..

Innovation has been the cornerstone of human civilization’s progress since the dawn of the era, and at COP26 it has played a central role as a savior to support the transition to a fossil-fuel-free world.Take from the rich and give to the poor

The biggest breakdown of the negotiations focused on the fate of the poorest people in the world. The wealthiest countries have refused to provide the $ 100 billion annual climate funding promised more than a decade ago. They also stop losses and damage funds aimed at compensating developing countries for irreparable environmental damage caused by developed countries, and are key finances to mitigate and adapt to future climate risks. Refused to help.

Most of the G20 countries are the largest historic emitters and colonial exploiters of countries with the least responsibility for climate impacts that must be addressed, such as Bangladesh (Chair of the Climate Vulnerable Nations Forum). While greatly pleased Western scientists and surprised locals, emerging economies such as Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil and gas producer, and India, the world’s third largest greenhouse gas emitter, respectively. We promised to reach net zero by 2060 and 2070. Without substantial financial protection from wealthy countries, and sufficient technology and infrastructure to achieve this, developing countries have fallen well below their long-term climate targets, pressing for more coveted capital. It will distract you from social development issues.

Do you buy or waste your time?

Was COP26 a waste of time given that there is no agency or judiciary to explain any of these commitments? From a sustainable technology perspective, the simple answer is definitely not that it has emerged as one of the winners. The groundbreaking agenda, launched by the UK and supported by more than 40 countries and 25 multinationals, is affordable across five non-declining sectors (electricity, road transport, steel, hydrogen and agriculture), which make up half of it. The aim is to develop price clean technology. Global emissions and the consequences create more than 20 million jobs worldwide. To reach net zero, existing technologies can achieve less than two-thirds of global emission savings, but the rest will require at least $ 3 trillion annual investment over the next 30 years, according to a BCG study. It must be born from new innovations.

However, most of these existing technologies are still not commercially scalable and far from affordable. It offers the opportunity to expand the pool of emerging founders in developing countries and create solutions across these five sectors, backed by investors who understand the local market. This year alone, a record $ 30 billion in venture capital funding was raised by climate technology, accounting for less than 5% of total climate funding (about $ 640 billion in 2019) and western-based renewables. Disproportionately assigned to renewable energy entrepreneurs.

Without substantial financial protection from wealthy countries, and sufficient technology and infrastructure to achieve this, developing countries have fallen well below their long-term climate targets, pressing for more coveted capital. It will distract you from social development issues.

According to the Climate Policy Initiative, no sector is currently on track to meet the investment levels needed to achieve net zero, and most emerging economies lack private sector investment. Estimates of OECD wealthy countries’ efforts to tackle climate change are being scrutinized more and more, and road construction projects and high-interest loans are controversially classified as climate aid. In addition, most climate funding for developing countries is directed towards projects that reduce carbon emissions rather than helping people adapt to climate change, making people healthy, livelihoods and human potential. Are at risk for. Therefore, it is important that public and private capital is supported by policies that promote both behavioral changes and a more favorable regulatory environment for businesses to prosper.

To reach the most vulnerable victims of climate change, investors need to engage with local stakeholders and clearly measure their impact across various indicators to clearly define success. Achieving Net Zero in developing countries requires raising regional institutional, climate-focused impact funds and deploying this capital through innovative technology-based solutions.

Glasgow, Scotland-Energy Day at the SEC, the venue for the 2021 COP26 Climate Summit.

Getty Images doing the right thing

If developed countries lack the goodwill and morals to allocate sufficient climate adaptation funds to the Global North and Global South, what they can do is promote the transfer of information and technology.

From lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles to biomass power plants, most of these cutting-edge innovations benefit greatly from publicly funded grants and talents that developing countries struggle to enjoy. Start your journey within a well-stocked western R & D unit to receive. For example, Tesla and Ørsted received billions of dollars in government grants, and government-funded laboratories helped develop the COVID-19 vaccine.

If developed countries lack the goodwill and morals to allocate sufficient climate adaptation funds to the Global North and Global South, what they can do is promote the transfer of information and technology.

Intellectual property rights in climate technology patents should also be waived to increase access and affordability to avoid recreating the obstacles vulnerable countries are currently facing when procuring vaccines. .. The lack of a comprehensive approach to democratizing climate innovation, as we are witnessing the COVID-19 pandemic, will irreversibly increase inequality and accelerate the end of our planet’s existence. .. Rather than waiting for the next COP, it’s time to promise climate technology to everyone, not just a few.

Dr. Fahim Ahmed (’20)

Dr. Faheem Ahmed, MD MPH MBA, is an Impact Investing Advisor and ESG Analyst at Federated Hermes, specializing in research, innovation and engagement in the global healthcare and technology sectors. He is an Emeritus Fellow at Imperial College, a Global Shaper at the World Economic Forum, and a Young Leader at the Milken Institute.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/columbiabusinessschool/2021/12/09/climate-tech-for-all-not-the-few/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos