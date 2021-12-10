After a long wait, Rocksteadys Suicide Squad finally got a gameplay trailer





Batman: Arkham’s developer Rocksteady Studios’ new game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, has released its first gameplay trailer and is explosive. The video received an amazing introduction from the all-purpose villain Debra Wilson, who plays the role of renowned actress and Suicide Squad overlord Amanda the Wall Waller (and Geoff Keighley listens). Tilt).

From the trailer, it seems that you can play with a team-based action fighter similar to the Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy as multiple members of DC’s misaligned band, including Deadshot, King Shark, and fan-popular Harley Quinn.

Rumors of the Suicide Squad game began this summer and were confirmed at the DC Comics fan event FanDome in August. On December 8, Rocksteady Studios co-founder Sefton Hill teased that the gameplay trailer would be dropped during the Game Awards.

This is the latest Rocksteady Studios game in five years, and London-based developers have an impressive track record of creating games in the world of DC Comics. The Rocksteadys Batman: Arkham series is generally well received, and the 2011 Batman: Arkham City has won several industry-wide game awards of the year.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will not be officially released after 2022, but will be available on the next generation of Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

