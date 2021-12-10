The trailer for the new Destiny 2 Queen of the Witch shows the first mission of Savathun’s hunt.





Following the release of Bungy’s 30th Anniversary DLC, Destiny 2 has a new trailer for its next enhanced version, The Witch Queen. The trailer, premiered at the 2021 Game Awards, revisits an expansion campaign while replaying new content mysteries and detective work themes as players chase after Savatun, the god of deception in the hive. I am.

The trailer mixes new gameplay from the expansion with a live-action scene where one of the player-embodied heroes, the Destiny 2 Guardian, reports Vanguard’s leadership. It didn’t provide too many new details, but according to Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley, everything you see in it comes from the first mission of the campaign. In it, the Guardian encountered a new threat at the heart of the expansion. It is an alien enemy that can shed light, an energy source that immortalizes players and gives them ridiculous power in the game. You can also see some of the new gear used in the expansion. This includes Glaive, Destiny 2’s first melee weapon used from a first-person perspective.

It also seems to be fighting Savatun shortly in the story, but given the villain’s tendency to deceive, it’s possible that much more is happening in the scene than we’ve ever realized. there is. Other little information includes the fact that one of the characters speaking in the scene is Eris Morn. ErisMorn is a Destiny 2 tycoon when it comes to hives, but he hasn’t played much in the game these days.

The reporting Guardian states that her team landed on Mars, but with the release of this year’s Beyond Light extension, the planet has been removed from the game. In the story of Destiny 2, the planets seem to have disappeared, but they seem to be obscured by a powerful force called darkness. Therefore, this may indicate that the planet may return, and that the player may revisit at least some of it. Again, Mars may not be Mars after all, as it is described as “wrong” and “looks like a dream” in the report.

