Google brings Android games to Windows in 2022





Google plans to bring Android games to Windows PCs next year. The Google Play Games app will be available in 2022. It was built by Google to allow Google Play games to run on Windows laptops, tablets, and PCs.

Starting in 2022, players will be able to experience their favorite Google Play games on more devices. Greg Hartrell, Google Product Director for Android and Google Play games, will be able to seamlessly switch between smartphones, tablets, Chromebooks, and soon Windows PCs. In a statement to The Verge. This Google-built product brings the best Google Play games to more laptops and desktops, and we’re excited to expand the platform for players to enjoy their favorite Android games even more.

Google spokesperson Alex Garcia-Kummert tells The Verge that the company built the app on its own. In other words, Google is not affiliated with Microsoft, BlueStacks, etc. Future apps will also allow players to play the game on their mobile phone, tablet, or Chromebook and then resume the game on their desktop PC.

For now, Google is just teasing the app during tonight’s Game Awards and is promised a release window sometime next year. It’s not yet clear which technology Google is using to emulate Android apps on Windows, but the game runs locally instead of streaming from the cloud.

This is a native Windows app distributed by Google and will support Windows 10 and above, Hartrell explains. Does not include game streaming. Google’s apps do not rely on special integration with Windows 11, and the company also distributes the apps themselves.

Microsoft has also introduced Android apps to Windows 11.

Google’s announcement will come months after Microsoft begins testing Android apps on Windows 11 PCs. Microsoft has built a foundational Windows subsystem for Android that can run Android apps from a variety of sources. The software giant has partnered with Amazon to allow Windows users to install games and apps natively from the Amazon Appstore, but native Google Play support will not be officially available through Microsoft’s capabilities.

Since Microsoft is only officially affiliated with Amazon for its features, there are far fewer Android games and apps that Windows 11 users can easily install than any other method. Doors have been opened for Google, BlueStacks, etc. to fill the hole.

While Microsoft, and now Google, are working to bring Android apps and games to Windows, BlueStacks goes one step further and brings Android games to web browsers. BlueStacks X is a way to play Android games for free in your browser, and BlueStacks has focused on Android games on Windows since it became the main use case for the main app in 2016.

For more information on Google’s plans for Android apps on Windows, see Epicv earlier this year. First published in the Apple Trial documentation. The 70-page document dated October 2020 describes an ambitious effort to get Android games on Mac and Windows PCs. This document reveals that Google will introduce the first emulated native streaming game to Windows, at least part of that effort began in 2022.

