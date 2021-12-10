Three Questions for 2020 Graduates Working at EdTech





Brianna Bannach is Yellowdig’s Growth Marketing Manager and Venture for America 2021 Fellow. She graduated from the University of Delaware in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship and innovation. Brianna was willing to answer my question.

Q: What made you start working at an educational technology company? What is the path that led you to where you are now?

A: To be completely transparent, I almost happened to end up in educational technology. After graduating from college and finishing the pre-accelerator run by UD, I realized that I was certainly a jobless graduate, even though I didn’t feel like graduating from college. The pandemic made job hunting so difficult and stranger that I thought about working on my venture for the rest of the year, but in the end I could learn from working in a start-up or growing company. We have decided that it is a good starting point.

Within a week of starting a job, I found Yellowdig’s job listings on AngelList, a job search site for start-ups, and was drawn to their impact on education. I joined the team as a marketing contractor and watched the company and the marketing team grow exponentially. In the meantime, I have already started applying for Venture for America and was fortunate enough to be selected as a 2021 Fellow. This may be the end of my edtech story, as VFA supports fellows, especially by providing a database of startup jobs for partners who are hiring fellows. As you know, I loved my time at Yellow Digg, so this is not the end of the education engineering story. So we together welcomed Yellow Digg as a VFA partner and hired him as a full-time employee of Yellow Digg.

Why did I want to stay in the field of educational technology with Yellowdig? First, working in the education field is a great place to be a marketer. Not only do the products we advertise help shape our students’ learning and future, but they also help us build lifelong connections. Second, the industry is now very exciting as pandemics force academic institutions to adapt and evolve. Working for a technology company that enables that evolution means being at the forefront of driving that change. Last but not least, the team around me is honored to work together, from true kindness to deep expertise in their respective fields.

Q: You graduated from college in 2020. What role did technology play in your education? How did the pandemic affect your college experience?

A: When the pandemic happened, technology made my education possible. All my instructors responded differently to this transition. One professor changed a highly interactive face-to-face class to a fully asynchronous self-paced course hosted on Canvas. This course incorporates resources from across the internet, including TED talks and personal assessments of online leadership. Another tried to maintain the same experience by continuing to lecture on zoom during the scheduled class hours. Others cancel class time or make it an optional forum for discussing questions. One of those instructors also decided to replace the discussion component they had in the class with a tool called Yellowdig that they had never heard of before. As my current job suggests, I enjoyed my experience and was able to get to know my classmates. Share my thoughts in ways that were not possible in short face-to-face class discussions.

It also affected how the assignment was completed. Throughout my college experience, it was common to work on group projects with tools such as Google Slides, but the pandemic has made group projects a whole different challenge. I learned to coordinate meetings via zoom and check in via text, but in the end it was a lesson on what it would be like to work remotely. Fortunately, my colleagues are 1,000 times more reliable than senior students in the second semester. In another class, I was tasked with creating PowerPoint using recorded audio. I thought this was a fun way to replace the presentation. The only other dramatic change in technology was the exams taken online. Unstable Wi-Fi made this experience very stressful, and the lack of trust in the students was very obvious with the amazing length they experienced to monitor us during the exam. (It brought about an interesting interaction that the supervisor of the surveillance company forgot, but mutes himself before starting to sing to his music).

Like many students who were in college at the time of the pandemic, COVID essentially ended my college experience suddenly and unexpectedly early. My university did its best to adapt, but this unexpected change missed out on direct sales competition and shadowing opportunities. What was normally done in the classroom, like a three-hour lecture once a week, suddenly became much more difficult to stay engaged after moving to Zoom.

The social experience of the university suddenly ended. I lived off campus with my roommate, but due to the pandemic uncertainty at that time, no one was happy to stay in our apartment. The immediate kick-off of the campus meant that it never happened to say goodbye to friends living in different home states. The typical senior year-end events normally hosted by the university and our department never happened. Sure, some clubs continued to host meetings through Zoom, and close friends at the college connected to host virtual jackbox game nights and more, but the last few months of college changed forever. I did. I’m personally grateful that the pandemic only affected a few months of my college experience, and I’m grateful that I was able to work at Yellowdig. It provides a way for students to consistently connect with colleagues while always having college experience. The transition between online and face-to-face.

Q: What advice do you have for other recent graduates and career professionals who are considering starting a career in educational technology?

A: Don’t underestimate yourself. Edtech is traditionally dominated by people with many years of experience throughout academia, and can be a bit daunting because of the many jargon and nuances that you may not be aware of as a college student. That said, recent graduate perspectives in this area are extremely powerful and valuable to businesses as they have deep insights into end users.

Also, if you’re really interested in starting your education engineering career and you’re still in school, see how your instructor is using technology in the classroom and what works. please. Take time to discuss with your professor during business hours or after class to talk about why they designed the course and perhaps see if they connect you with an instructional designer. The more you are exposed behind the scenes of education, the more you are ready to enter the world of educational technology.

