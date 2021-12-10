Complete Winners List – Hollywood Reporter





It Takes Two won the highest honor at the 8th Game Awards announced at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday. The event recognized the best creative and technical achievements in the studio and independent video games.

You will receive two hail from Electronic Arts (under the EA Originals label) and Swedish game developer Hazelight Studios. It explores relationships and divorces with a touch of playful humor and darkness. Its director, Josef Fares, is known in Hollywood for his first game, Brothers.

Hosted by The Game Awards creator and executive producer Geoff Keighley, the livestreamed ceremony around the world included musical performances such as Imagine Dragons and Sting, as well as trailers for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Halo TV series. .. Starring stars include Ben Schwartz, Giancarlo Esposito, Guillermo del Toro, Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves, Ming-Na Wen and Simu Liu.

The best game direction went to Deathloop, while Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy were recognized in its outstanding story.

In the acting category, Maggie Robertson was honored for his performance at Resident Evil Village.

Kena: The Bridge of Spirits has won the best indie and the best debut indie. Life Is Strange: True Colors has emerged as the winner in the “High Impact Games” category, which identifies titles with prosocial meanings and messages.

See the complete list of winners below.

This year’s game

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA) – WINNERDeathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda) Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam / Nintendo) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) Resident Evil Village (Capcom) )

The best game direction

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda) – WINNERIt Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA) Returnal (Housemarque / SIE) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Best continuation

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX) – WINNERApex Legends (Respawn / EA) Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Raven / Activity) Fortnite (Epic Games) Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

The best indie

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) – WINNER12 Minutes (Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive) Death’s Door (Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital) Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital) Loop Hero (Four Quarters / Devolver Digital)

Best debut indie

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) – WINNERSable (Shedworks / Raw Fury) The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna) The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers) Valheim (Iron Gate / Coffee Stain)

The best story

Marvel’s Galaxy Guardians (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix) – WINNERDeathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda) It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA) Life Is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / SQUARE ENIX) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game) studio)

Best art direction

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda) – WINNERKena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna)

Highest score and music

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, composer) – WINNER Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, composer) Deathloop (Tom Salta, composer) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, composer) The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams, composer)

Best audio design

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios) – WINNERDeathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) Resident Evil Village (Capcom) Returnal (Housemarque / SIE)

Best performance

Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitresk), Biohazard Village – WINNER Erika Mori (Alex Chen), Life Is Strange: True Colors Giancarlo Esposito (Anton Castillo), Far Cry 6 Jason E. Kelley (Colt Vern), Deathloop Ozioma Akagha (Julianna Blake), Deathloop

High-impact game

Life Is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / SQUARE ENIX) – WINNERBefore Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games) Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games) Chicory: A Colorful Stories (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger) , Pit / Finge Shell) No longer home (Humble Grove, Hanary, Sel Davison, Adrian Lombard, Eli Rainsbury / Fellow Traveler)

Best community support

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX) – WINNERApex Legends (Respawn / EA) Destiny 2 (Bungie) Fortnite (Epic Games) No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

The best mobile game announced by Verizon

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo) – WINNERFantasian (Mistwalker) League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games) MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble) Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios / The Pokemon Company)

Best VR / AR

Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio / Capcom / Oculus Studios) – WINNERHitman 3 (IO Interactive) I Expect You to Die 2 (Schell Games) Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios) Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink / Just Add Water / Development of the rebellion)

Best action

Returnal (Housemarque / SIE) – WINNERBack 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games) Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive) Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda) Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Best Action / Adventure

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam / Nintendo) – WINNERMarvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / SQUARE ENIX) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best role playing

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco) – WINNER Cyber ​​Punk 2077 (CD Project Red) Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco) Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlas / Sega)

The best fight

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)-WINNER Demon Slayer-Kimetsu no Yaiba-Hinoka Micronicle (CyberConnect2 / Sega) Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French Bread / Delightworks) Nikerodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludo City) / Fair Play Lab / GameMill) Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

Best family

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)-WINNERMario Party Superstars (NDcube / Nintendo) New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco / The Pokémon Company / Nintendo) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Best sports / racing

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)-WINNERF1 2021 (Codemasters / EA Sports) FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports) Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone) Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy / Ubisoft)

Best Sim / Strategy

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios) – WINNEREvil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments) Humankingind (Amplitude Studios / Sega) Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver) Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

Best multiplayer

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA) – WINNERBack 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games) Knockout City (Velan Studios / EA) Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) New World (Amazon Games) Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain)

Most Expected, Presented by Prime Gaming

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco) – WINNERGodofWarRagnarök (Sony Santa Monica / SIE) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / SIE) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda) ..

Accessibility innovations presented by Chevrolet

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios) – WINNERFar Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / SQUARE ENIX) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / SIE) The Vale: Shadow of Crown (Creative Bytes Studios / Falling Squirrel)

Content Creator of the Year

Dream – WINNERFuslieGaulesIbaiTheGrefg

The best esports game announced by Grubhub

League of Legends (Riot Games) – WINNERCall of Duty (Activision) CS: GO (Valve) DOTA2 (Valve) Valorant (Riot Games)

Best esports athlete

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev – WINNERChris “Simp” LehrHeo “ShowMaker” SuMagomed “Collapse” KhalilovTyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best esports team

Born To Win (CS: GO) – WINNERAtlanta FaZe (COD) DWG KIA (LOL) Sentinels (Valorant) Team Spirit (DOTA2)

The best sports coach

Kim “kk Oma” Jeong Gyun – WINNER Airat “Silent” Gaziev Andrei “ENGH” Mexican Hairless Dog Lee “B1ad3” Holodensky James “Clouder” Clouder

The best sporting event

2021 League of Legends World Championship – WINNER PGL Major Stockholm 2021 PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 International 2021 Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

