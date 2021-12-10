Frost & Sullivan Wins Sensory Analytics for Innovation for Improved Coating Quality with Robust Optical Interference (ROI) Technology





Sensory Analytics’ optical measurement technology provides innovative online non-contact measurement data to create new quality benchmarks for coated web, glass and metal products. As coatings become thinner and thinner and applied within tighter tolerances, accurate, accurate and uniform layer thickness can be measured during manufacturing, allowing manufacturers to capture in-process defects and waste products. Can be eliminated. Sensory Analytics’ innovative technology reduces the use of scrap and coatings to save materials, increases line utilization to increase yields of products that can be sold, improves production throughput, and overall product quality. To reduce customer claims for improved overall results.

“Innovation is at the heart of Sensory Analytics’ value creation framework, and R & D accounts for the majority of total spend each year. Focuses on developing commercially viable technology solutions that meet the needs of unresolved industrial customers. Aside from that, the company has consistently created innovative SpecMetrix products that respond appropriately to the evolving trends of the end market segment, “said Isaac Premsingh’s senior consultant.

ROI technology is a more reliable in-process thickness measurement method for metal coil coatings. This is primarily required by electrode manufacturers for building metal coatings, roofing, HVAC, appliances, electronics, and lithium-ion batteries. This solves the problems faced by industrial customers dealing with metals due to the unreliable measurement of colored or opaque coatings using traditional methods. Sensory Analytics pushes the boundaries of traditional optical interference, creates new white spaces that have become the standard for optical thickness measurements, solves unmet challenges, and provides unprecedented levels of process data. increase.

Premsingh added, “The SpecMetrix algorithm and software calculate the thickness of the coating layer and provide accurate coating thickness measurement data as an output. This is for all wet and dry coatings within. It is the only technology that can provide a direct board-independent absolute thickness and basis weight measurement solution. Measurement range. The versatile applications and stage gate efficiency of this technology are due to its large-scale global expansion and subsequent commercialization, and It has led to a successful acquisition of strong customers. “

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to companies that develop advanced products with innovative features that are rapidly gaining acceptance in the market. This award recognizes the quality of the solution and the increased customer value it enables.

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award recognizes companies in different regions and global markets for outstanding and outstanding performance in leadership, innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify industry best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

For 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models and corporate behavior. There are, and as a result, growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact: Start the discussion. Contact: Start the discussion.

contact:

Lindsey WhitakerP: + 1.210.477.8457E: [email protected]

About sensory analysis

Sensory Analytics provides award-winning, patented SpecMetrix coating and layer thickness measurement systems to industrial manufacturing and coating leaders around the world. The company’s unique SpecMetrix products measure the absolute thickness of wet or dry coatings applied in real time with nanometer accuracy during the coating process or at QA labs and R & D centers. The SpecMetrix system helps global manufacturers optimize the use of coatings, spray and roll process control, and the quality of coated final products. For more information, please visit www.specmetrix.com.

contact:

Greg Frisbee, Global Industry Manager SpecMetrix Systems Sensory Analytics The Sensory Building, 405 Pomona Drive Greensboro, NC 27407 USAP: +1.336.615.6090 E: [email protected]

Sauce Frost & Sullivan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensory-analytics-awarded-for-technology-innovation-by-frost–sullivan-for-improving-coating-quality-with-ruggedized-optical-interference-roi-technology-301441526.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ternetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos