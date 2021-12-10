Lionel Rose Google Doodle brings a new generation to iconic fighters





After the former world champion was introduced as Google Doodle, a whole new generation of Australian sports fans have discovered the legendary boxer Lionel Rose.

Key Point: Lionel Rose is commemorated on Google today DoodleRose was the first Australian indigenous people to win a world title and was named the Australian of the Year in 1968. This artwork celebrates Australia’s position as a pioneer and icon for indigenous athletes in sports history.

Rose is one of Australia’s best fighters ever, and his victory over Japan’s Fighting Harada in 1968, which won the bantamweight title, made him the first indigenous world champion in the country. became.

Created by Sydney artist Mark Mank Ross, Doodle commemorates the day Rose was inducted into the Australian Sportens Hall of Fame in 1985.

“This topic made sense that I was personally a man in Jardwadjali / Wotjobaluk and Lionel was a man in Gunditjmara,” Ross told Google.

“Both of us in the western Kulin nation mean a lot. Lionel is such a pioneer and role model for many, including me.

“I felt great pride [when the doodle was commissioned].. I am very proud to have the opportunity to pay homage to the true Australian legends and icons.

“People will meet world champion boxers, number one recording artists, and winners who defend the people of First Nations in Australia.”

Born in 1948 in Jacksons Track, Victoria, in terrible poverty, Rose was a proud Gundi Tomara man who turned professional at the age of 16 in 1964.

He was only 19 when he traveled to Japan to confront Harada. Rose’s ultra-fast hands and skilled counter punches secured the title by winning an upset decision, one of the best times in Australian boxing.

More than 250,000 people lined up on the streets of Melbourne and greeted Rose when he returned. Modest Rose was so surprised by the size of the crowd that he asked the flight attendants if the Beatles were in front of the plane.

Rose is one of the best fighters Australia has ever produced. (Getty Images / Betman)

Overnight, Rose became one of Australia’s most prominent sportsmen and one of Australia’s most important indigenous peoples.

He was later the first indigenous to be elected Australian of the Year and was awarded the MBE only 12 months after the referendum passed and included indigenous Australians as part of the population.

Skilled musician Rose also released a hit country record after meeting Elvis Presley in the aftermath of the victory.

Rose avoids punches from Fighting Harada in the battle of bantamweight world titles. (Courtesy: Paul Upham)

Rose defended the title three times before being knocked out by Ruben Olivares in Los Angeles in 1969.

He never regained his belt, retired in 1976 with a record of 42-11 and died in 2011.

Rose is one of the best boxers Australia has ever seen and is an icon of the indigenous community to this day.

Lionel Rose met Elvis Presley in 1968. (Supply: Paul Upham)

