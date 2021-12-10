Why online sports gambling is int





The teams line up and the whistle rings. The game starts. All fans are laser-focused on action at the stadium. Well, maybe not all fans. Today, more and more people are playing game results in two places. One is in the field and the other is on the screen of the mobile phone. Whether you want to bet on soccer, basketball, soccer, or even professional table tennis, with a final score and sanctions agency, you can probably bet using the internet.

Sports betting went online alongside shopping and newspapers in the 1990s, but there was one minor problem. It was illegal in the United States. Dedicated American bettors were still able to place bets, but that practice required a variety of exorbitant technical workarounds. However, in 2018, the US Supreme Court declared the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act unconstitutional, opening the door to legal online and mobile sports betting in the United States. Since then, state-by-state regulations have been gradually relaxed. Sports betting is backed by rising consumer demand and income-hungry local governments who are eager for some of their actions. To date, 11 different states have passed legislation, legalizing residents and visitors to bet on the outcome of sporting events.

The sudden legalization of sports betting in the United States has also created a new high stakes competition between a group of ambitious app developers and technology providers. To complicate matters, the game is played in a field where the marker is a state line, rather than in a normal field. This is a set of invisible analog boundaries drawn long before cloud computing was invented. The operation of online gambling must not only provide bulletproof reliability at lightning speed, but also remain strictly compliant with a series of tricky government regulations that change from one jurisdiction to the next.

“Rules vary from state to state,” said Chris Jones, vice president of communications at FanDuel, the number one sports betting site in the United States. You need to make sure that all of them are fair, legal and fully compliant with the regulatory environment of each state. “

Complying with state regulations does more than just ensure that you are in a legally valid jurisdiction. The Internet is primarily premised on making physical locations irrelevant, but all data that passes between FanDuel’s servers and their users must remain physically in place for betting. Hmm. That may sound like a difficult order, but if you want to run online betting in Colorado, you need to put your server in Colorado so you don’t sit in a Colorado court.

Seamless scaling

Prior to 2018, most of FanDuel’s US operations focused on the “Daily Fantasy Sports” category. This is a loosely regulated market tuned for cloud computing. As a result, during the first eight years of its existence, the entire FanDuel operation was performed in the AWS cloud. Suddenly, the company develops a whole new software stack, building a set of its own data center templates to allow it to develop new games and enter new markets, made possible by the Supreme Court’s ruling. I needed to. “We started trying to build them ourselves,” says Shane Sweeney, Vice President of Information Technology at FanDuel. “That is, how to price traditional hardware from vendors, build their own networks and infrastructure, and then scale at the same time in several other states, as well as rebuild the same at a pace. Meaning to look for. “

The process was a slogan. “The traditional route was very slow,” says Sweeney. “The hardware lead times were tough, but even after everything arrived, we had to manually build, configure, and test it. We couldn’t even test the software until we set it up. I was confused. “

Fortunately, unrelated technology development was underway at the same time. AWS has tweaked a diverse set of hybrid cloud solutions to extend its reach to on-premises, edge, and even remote or disconnected environments that were previously difficult to deliver with cloud computing. One of those solutions, AWS Outposts, is designed to simplify the installation and management of on-premises server capacity by providing a modular server rack that uses exactly the same hardware and configuration as AWS cloud data centers. However, companies can place them wherever they like.

Brian Davidson, AWS Senior Technical Account Manager, said: “They wanted a single set of tools and APIs that would work for all workloads, whether on-premises or in the cloud. The outpost checked that box.”

Outposts ran with the same toolset as FanDuel’s existing cloud setup in the AWS Region, allowing us to tackle new services at an alarming rate. “When the outpost was announced in 2018, it sounded like it might be appropriate,” says Sweeney. “By the time it was deployed in 2019, I tried to build my own solution and found it to consume a lot of resources. I did some testing in late 2019 and everything worked fine. We went. Our service was up and running at the outpost by early 2020. “

If adding new users slows down performance, we sink. As soon as we start bleeding users, our competition scoops them up. Outposts give you the freedom to add new capacity. “

Shane Sweeney, FanDuel

The modular nature of the outpost meant that FanDuel could easily scale as the user base grew. “We are growing 11% a year,” says Sweeney. “But if adding new users slows down performance, we sink. When we start bleeding users, our competition instantly scoops up users. With outposts , You are free to add new capacity. ”

AWS Outposts had another additional benefit that FanDuel didn’t expect. The delay was significantly improved when the server was placed closer to the customer. Indeed, it’s hard to imagine another industry where there is a more direct link between quality of service and revenue than betting. During major games, FanDuel handles up to 600 bets per second, and betting options can change up to 100,000 times per minute. Downtime can mean a loss of over $ 500,000 per minute.

Wherever you need it

Perhaps the most powerful aspect of AWS Outposts and hybrid clouds is that FanDuel can build capacity in multiple states at the same time without having to worry about hardware procurement, custom code writing, or long configuration times on arrival. “In a normal cloud environment, you can build and test code in a specific state,” says Sweeney. “Then, when the outpost arrives, we just deploy it to them. In a traditional data center, we loaded, tested, and deployed for a month before processing a single bet. We used Outposts. Then you can have the server up and running on the same day at your site. Just plug it in and the process will be seamless from there. “

With that flexibility, FanDuel was able to launch 11 state services in 18 months and prepare for nine new states that will be online next year. You don’t have to hire additional personnel to concentrate on building, maintaining and maintaining everything. In the new high stakes game of online sports betting, Fan Duel is playing to win.

