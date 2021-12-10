Epic Games Announces New Battle Royale from Killer Instinct Studios





With character customization, you can also run around with a chicken head (Photo: Iron Galaxy)

Epic Games and Iron Galaxy have announced a new battle royale game, Rumbleverse, which will be released in just a few months.

After finishing the development and support of Killer Instinct, fans definitely wanted Iron Galaxy to come back to follow up on the Xbox Series X / S. The studio turned out to be working on its own take in the popular Battle Royale genre.

Revealed at The Game Awards 2021, its title is Rumbleverse, and it’s also the first multiplayer game from Fortnite’s new publishing label, Epic Games Publishing, which was founded last year.

Rumbleverse is called the free-to-play fighter Royale, and 40 players make it public on the streets and rooftops of Grapital City. Unlike most other battle royale, the focus is on close quarters combat rather than gunplay, and you’ll need to shatter open crates to get weapons, new moves, and other such upgrades. ..

Adam Boys, co-CEO of the Iron Galaxy, says he wanted to create a big, cheerful playground where epic things were always happening. Rumbleverse combines a love of close quarters with teamwork and player expression that made the game a very important source of human interaction.

Iron Galaxy is hosting a First Look gameplay event today on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC exclusively for the Epic Game Store (without Steam release). Only available to some players, please register your interests on the official website as soon as possible.

Details: Game

Unfortunately, for UK residents, the event runs until midnight and ends at 11:00 pm GMT to 3:00 am GMT the next morning. So if you don’t do anything important on Saturday, it’s really the only option.

If you miss it, Rumbleverse will be released in Early Access in just a few months, especially on February 8th. IronGalaxy has also confirmed that it has cross-play and cross-progression on all platforms.

Rumbleverse will be released on February 8 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

