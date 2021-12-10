How to use Bluetooth headphones with Nintendo Switch





After a few years, Bluetooth headphones can now connect natively to the Nintendo Switch console. Available for all iterations of hybrid handhelds and home consoles, everything from Samsung Galaxy Buds and Apple AirPods to over-ear headphones can be linked via Bluetooth, but there are some caveats to the process. Here’s everything you need to know to connect your Bluetooth headset to your Nintendo Switch.

How to connect Bluetooth headphones to Nintendo Switch

The first thing you need to do is make sure that the switch console is receiving update 13.0.0. This goes to the system settings and[システム],[システムアップデート]You can reconfirm by selecting in the order of.

After updating the switch, pair the Bluetooth headset. first,[システム設定]And then[Bluetoothオーディオ]Open the page.

from here,[デバイスの追加]Click.

Put the Bluetooth headset in pairing mode and wait a few seconds for the hardware to appear on the screen.

Select your headphones and you’re ready to go. As Nintendo explains on its official website that you can only use up to two wireless controllers while using Bluetooth headphones, there are some points to cover in this process. Only one Bluetooth device can be connected at a time for audio and will be disconnected when using location communication.

This means that when you start a local wireless multiplayer game, you will not be able to receive audio from your headphones.

Bluetooth microphones are also not supported, and Nintendo states that using headphones can cause audio delays.

Alternatively, you can use a wired connection for your headset, but if you absolutely need a wireless setup, it’s worth considering the Asus ROG Strix Go 2.4 and Razer Barracuda X. Both headsets come with a compact switch-operated Bluetooth dongle that eliminates unnecessary audio lag in the process.

