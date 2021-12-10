Google Play Games Bring Android Titles to Windows 11 – Review Geeks





Google

One of the unique features of Windows 11 is the ability to run Android apps and games. However, although Microsoft uses Amazon to provide these apps and games to the public, it’s a shame because Amazon’s App Store is very limited. Now, Google seems to bring its playgame store to Windows 11 with lots of long-awaited Android titles.

During the 2021 Game Awards, Geoff Keighley and the Google Play team announced that Google Play games will be available on PC sometime in 2022. It’s unclear if Google Play games will be exclusive to Windows 11 or will penetrate Windows 10 users.

Statement by Greg Hartrell, Product Director of Android and Google Play games:

Google Play has helped billions of people find and play their favorite games on multiple platforms, including mobile, tablets and Chrome OS. Starting in 2022, players will be able to experience their favorite Google Play games on more devices, including seamless switching between mobile phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and soon Windows PCs. This Google-built product brings the best Google Play games to more laptops and desktops, and we’re excited to expand the platform for players to enjoy their favorite Android games even more. More to share soon!

What benefits does this have for the average gamer? Well, if you buy a game like Stardew Valley on your Android phone, you don’t have to buy it again for your PC. And if you own a Surface tablet, you can play as good a mobile game as an Android tablet.

Obviously, this is a big moment for Windows and Android. This strengthens the operating system relationship and, interestingly, downplays the fact that Chromebooks have supported Android games for several years.

Source: Google

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reviewgeek.com/105171/forget-amazon-google-play-games-will-bring-android-titles-to-windows-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos