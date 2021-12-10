The Defense Innovation Unit publishes guidance on the responsible use of artificial intelligence.





Artificial intelligence has recently become a hot topic in the Pentagon. However, unlike China, the US federal government, including DoD, has a policy of applying AI ethically and fairly. Recently, the Defense Innovation Unit has published what are called Responsible AI Guidelines. Here we’ve covered everything about the unit technical director of artificial intelligence and machine learning, and Jared Dunnmon spoke to Tom Temin and Federal Drive.

Tom Taemin: Dr. Danmon, I’m glad to meet you.

Jared Dunnmon: Thank you very much. appreciate.

Tom Temin: And it’s very easy to see how DoD uses artificial intelligence. It’s a fairly broad-based application set.

Jared Dunnmon: That’s right. DoD has a variety of applications where you can think about the use of artificial intelligence. And it ranges from making ourselves more efficient to analyzing remote sensing data in response to natural disasters. This involves optimizing business processes so that they can be performed more effectively when performing many manual tasks within the DoD, such as financial systems and business processes. It is included. And more efficiently. It also provides value to those who spend a lot of time in the field, analyzing data, and trying to figure out important information that can be used to make better decisions in the context of a production environment. And it can range from people looking at satellite images, to people looking at open source information, to people in the medical system trying to analyze medical information to make it better. Veteran health care decisions. Therefore, within a venture like the Pentagon’s breadth and depth, there is a vast range of potential applications for artificial intelligence. So it’s a unique context and we should be able to tackle these things.

Tom Taemin: So why did you encourage the development of these guidelines?

Jared Dunnmon: Two years ago, in fact February 2020, DoD is working on five key AI ethical principles. And while these are fairly well thought out and concise, there is a big gap between stating those principles and translating them into concrete actions that can be performed in a particular program. .. Therefore, as we work at DIU and many companies are thinking a lot about some of these same issues, we can prototype an approach to implement these principles and repeat them quickly. I can do it. Not only does it integrate feedback from the best people in the world on the commercial side. So let’s talk a bit about what DIU does in that context and how it works to contextualize how I answer this question. What we are doing is a DoD entity within the Secretary of Defense, focusing on the deployment of commercial technology to support national security. We do that primarily by running a commercial solution launch program that works with Pentagon partners to identify Pentagon needs. We made a brief solicitation to explain its need and received numerous bids from both traditional and non-traditional companies. Then you can make choices, contract these people within a few months, help manage a performance period of 1-2 years, and ultimately meet the success criteria of your DoD partner. Determine if. Leverage the OTA-based contract structure we work with to extend these solutions extensively within DoD. What does that mean when vendors come to us and say they have these Pentagon ethical principles because we are running programs, we are in these programs It’s really focused on making sure you need to do it. It is very important to be able to communicate how we can do it with best practices from academia, industry and government officials, not as a DoD policy, but as a guideline based on our experience of working with private companies. .. In AI’s ethical principles, we provide at least some guidance when talking about traceable equity, governability, and so on. How is this transformed into a concrete process of developing and deploying AI capabilities? And that’s what those guidelines are meant to actually inform you.

Tom Temin: I’m talking to Jared Dunnmon. He is the technical director of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the Defense Innovation Unit. Therefore, these guidelines are intended for industries that wish to do business with DIU. Or do you want them to go all over the Pentagon itself and read it there as well?

Jared Dunnmon: So they’re certainly aimed at DIUs, in the sense that they’re focusing the laser on running these programs. That said, of course, I hope you’ve worked hard to create materials to support these things and actually include 3 sets of processes and 3 flowcharts. One for the planning phase, one for the development phase, one for the deployment phase. There is also a worksheet that explains what you think about each of these phases and what you need to ask. For example, have you ever wondered where the data comes from? Do you know what its source is? How convinced that it was appropriate? What is your job? What is your opinion? What is your output? And what are the benchmarks for measuring performance? Did you focus on identifying stakeholders and end users? And did you think about modeling harm? Have you performed a targeted harm modeling process? So, all of this, we have endeavored to create the worksheets we have to guide the process ourselves so that they can actually be placed in public forums. It is posted on our website, along with a white paper that actually explains some of the lessons learned from applying the Star Program last year or so. Yes, in short, we certainly aim to do it for ourselves, make our lives easier, and take responsibility for how we carry out these programs. .. But at the same time, we certainly want to provide value not only to Pentagon people, but also to people even in the private sector, as there is an aspect of this when working on Pentagon applications. Increasingly, sometimes there are questions you have to ask where you have to ask really difficult questions. There are times when your people are developing applications in the private sector, but it’s not always clear what the best process is. And by documenting some of these things we’ve been working on, we both a) not only provide broader value, but also academia, industry, and partners with whom we work. I hope I can give you an opportunity to throw away the tomatoes and say, “Hey, you should do this better, this is the way you can do this better.” So it’s so transparent.

Tom Taemin: And please tell me the implications here and if I’m right about this When developing an algorithm to do something to direct a certain system or result, the algorithm is ethical in it The data used to train it, or is it overkill?

Jared Dunnmon: It’s all related. You can certainly have data that makes sense and will be consistent with the ethical principles you have. And you could certainly find a way to train an algorithm that doesn’t reflect the kind of those ethical principles. So that’s the whole process. That’s why it’s not only a problem, but did you train an algorithm that gets the right data and makes it seem reasonable? There is also a big part to this. This is in the deployment phase mentioned above, how do you do it? Building an AI system is not just a matter of training your model and saying so. Make sure that this is an ongoing process of maintenance, querying, and monitoring, and that you are thinking about it after deployment. Does it adversely affect modeling? Do you continue to monitor? How about this model? How about this model? Has the environment been changed so that the assumption that you built this model is incorrect? And that is what causes me to have the next best result. So the simple answer is all of the above. And the important thing to notice is that it’s not just a matter of okay. I’m fine because I counted them. That means I have to keep doing it every day. By the way, it could also mean the cost of doing it, just as there is a cost associated with it when you look at it, right? So, there are some algorithms that can’t be helped by reading, looking at these billion documents, hey humans, telling humans. It is very helpful when machine learning does it and helps identify important information. So perhaps the cost of maintaining that model is worth it. But there are other contexts where people see the process we experience and get some sense. Well, this is really what you need to maintain your AI system. And their reaction doesn’t know if it’s worth it. And our response is, is that the correct answer?

Tom Taemin: In the Pentagon context, perhaps, or in the federal context, not only do these constant accountability checks you mentioned, but also document them and show that you did them. There is the problem of being able to. Great effort and expensive stuff.

Jared Dunnmon: Yeah. That’s why we made an effort to create something like these worksheets. Again, for both ourselves and our partners, to streamline certain guides and the process, and to make sure we are all. On the same page, this is what I want, as you can also say, and the people you work with see it in a slightly different way. And you will talk past each other. Oh yeah, it’s a job. But that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be done, right? And I think the response is clear, the response is yes, it’s a job. But to do something really rewarding, you need work. And the question is, is the job worth it to achieve the results you want to achieve with an AI system? Therefore, it is very important to clarify from the beginning. What is the first question you ask? Also, what task are you performing? How do you measure performance? And what is the benchmark? What is the current way you are doing it? Because if you can’t answer these questions clearly and concisely, you can’t measure their value. Also, because it is not clear how the system provides value, it is not possible to actually make a value judgment as to whether it is worth doing all the rest.

Tom Taemin: And these guidelines seem to be useful not only to the Pentagon, but to everyone, as well as to institutions that are implementing or considering AI.

Jared Dunnmon: Yeah, that is, we certainly talked to many people outside the Pentagon, and both types got their opinion from their own type of experience, and certainly these things I tried to make it accessible. So I won’t enter … and speak for other people who have to read what we wrote, but at the same time, certainly our hopes provide those people with at least some value. That is.

Tom Temin: Jared Dunnmon is the Technical Director of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the Defense Innovation Unit. Thank you for your participation.

Jared Dunnmon: Thank you, Tom.

