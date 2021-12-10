When the Lord of the Rings turns 20, the Hobbits, Sauron and Gollum transform in New Zealand.





The Hobbit Movie Set, the location of the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movie trilogy, was shot on December 27, 2020 in Matamata, New Zealand.Reuters / Prabean Menon

Wellington, December 10 (Reuters)-Middle-earth celebrates 20 years since the premiere of The Lord of the Rings trilogy with special screenings, costumes and art exhibitions. It came to life again.

On Friday, the first feature film of JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogy premiered at Odeon Leicester Square in London on December 10, 2001, in a blink of an eye on the rolling hills of New Zealand. We are celebrating the 20th anniversary of our fame. The meadows and forests that became the background of the mythical country.

The screening was planned at Auckland and Wellington cinemas, with an outdoor screening on Friday at Hobbit, a sheep and cattle farm about 160 kilometers from Auckland, known as “The Hobbit’s Hometown.”

Shane Forest, General Manager of Hoviton, said:

Forrest added that fans coming to the show have been preparing costumes for nearly 12 months and expect to see many fans dressed as Hobbits, Dark Roads Aaron, Oak and Gollum.

“Sauron in a full armor suit and full headdress is coming, but he’s not going to get on our bus,” Forrest said.

New Zealand’s tourism industry has been hit by border closures and pandemic restrictions over the past two decades. Hobbiton accepted 650,000 tourists each year before the pandemic, but has seen only 90,000 tourists in the last 12 months. We have reduced the number of staff from about 320 to 50.

Forrest said this week’s celebration was an opportunity to bring New Zealand back to the world stage.

When Amazon Studios began filming the Lord of the Rings series in New Zealand last year, the hobbits with hairy feet and pointed ears are set to reappear on the screen.

But Amazon said the second season of the multi-million dollar television series was filmed in the UK and Middle-earth will move from New Zealand for the first time.

The success of this series is Hollywood’s biggest success in the New Zealand film industry, including James Cameron’s “Avatar” and more recently the Netflix series such as Jane Campion’s “Power of the Dog” and “Sweet Tooth.” Helped to attract some of the works.

Last year, many productions chose New Zealand. This is due to New Zealand’s COVID-19 free status.

But with this year’s Delta outbreak, the industry, which is worth about NZ $ 3.3 billion and employs about 15,000 New Zealanders, faces challenges.

“But we have a resilient industry,” said David Strong, CEO of the New Zealand Film Commission.

“We are very eager to be open next year and return to international production,” he added.

Edited by Gerry Doyle

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

