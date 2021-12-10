What will retail be like by 2030 — Retail Innovation Hub





Find out more about the technologies you can expect from the retail industry by 2030.

The retail industry is changing rapidly. I didn’t expect to be able to buy almost anything online in 2021, not just when the first online transaction took place in 1994.

The main change was the transition from in-store shopping to online, but for decades we’ve seen new trends that dominate retail space and other fun facts to know.

You can unpack the ever-changing retail industry, but can you answer important questions for consumers? What is included for consumers and what do they want to see?

And what can we expect in the next nine years? Since the main focus of technology is online shopping, it is certain that a typical physical store needs to enhance the game. Therefore, stores need to be differentiated and creative.

Importance of physical stores

It’s important to remember that physical stores continue to play an important role, despite advances in technology and online retail space growing virtually overnight. However, we have found that mainstream in-store shopping will evolve into more experience-based events.

Retailers are forced to rethink their shopping experience, in some cases completely transform, and completely change the market, much like the Internet. One thing is certain: increasing omni-channel needs in stores are cited as the biggest challenge to modernizing the shopping experience.

Again, physical stores need to rethink their offerings and drive more strongly as they develop new concepts for both online and physical stores to further promote customer loyalty. I have.

Everything that is expected to happen by 2030 is digital

E-commerce continues to grow, but physical stores advance through technology.

It’s also important to note that Millennial and Gen Z consumers are far more tech-savvy than Baby Boomers and Generation X.

As a result, the purchasing power of Millennials and Generation Z increases as they get older, which can be a problem for retailers. These two generations are pushing the boundaries of technology, but it’s also great for retailers when it comes to developing and delivering specific digital needs.

A new trend we may see is that customers will be able to own their data (a big win if this happens) and their experience.

Analysis is a great way to analyze customer data, including shopping patterns (both online and in-store), allowing retailers to customize each customer’s shopping experience even before they know what they want to do. increase.

Virtual space

Now that stores are virtualized doesn’t mean they’re sitting online. Simply put, virtual stores offer a completely immersive experience that also incorporates virtual reality and smartphones. Rethinking retailers with digital technology is not easy.

However, smartphone technology may already be incorporated into the physical shopping experience. Some retailers have built in a QR code scan for a particular product so that customers can use their smartphones to find the same product in another store or check prices.

By 2030, retailers are expected to be creative by adapting their visual in-store experience with something as simple as a shop window. We plan to change the visual content of the window according to the customer’s mood and shopping behavior.

Robotics

It’s only natural that robots will eventually enter the retail space.

In some parts of the world, robots are already a major part of retail space, welcoming customers into stores and guiding them where they need them. Its simple yet groundbreaking. Another trend that will soon be seen is the introduction of smart mirrors. So what is a smart mirror?

Many of us have experienced this once in our lives, you are in the changing room, and you find that you have the wrong size, but you have the right size I don’t feel like taking off my clothes again to get it.

This is where smart mirrors come in. Interestingly, smart mirrors allow you to scan your clothing to see if there are larger or smaller sizes in the store when you are in the changing room. This may seem trivial, but it’s a great help when it comes to convenience.

But that’s not all. Customers can also warn the clerk to bring a specific item by touching the mirror. You can also guide and suggest the best clothing and accessory items for your selection with just one touch of the mirror. It’s very smart.

