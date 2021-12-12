Why Innovation Ecosystems Are Essential for Building Climate Resilience





Climate risk increases as floods, storms, wildfires and droughts occur more frequently and more severely around the world. The total number of extreme events has quadrupled from about 200 events in 1980 to more than 800 due to one parameter, carbon in the atmosphere.

The delicate balance of carbon in the atmosphere is being disrupted by the emission of greenhouse gases through construction, improper agricultural practices, and too many vehicles and industries.

Our ocean has absorbed 93% of excess heat and has stood as a buffer against rapid warming. However, we are at the limit and have exceeded 1.2 degrees of warming compared to a stable 10,000-year history. All these 1.2 degree events only show the catastrophic 2.7 degree magnitude predicted even by the pseudo-ambitious Net Zero 2050 promise.

Action time is limited and slow transitions are not an option. The whole human race needs to concentrate on tackling the whole problem. Climate change measures cannot be a subset of the market driven by clean technology or climate change technology.

It must be an ubiquitous effort throughout the spectrum. It doesn’t matter if it’s e-commerce, transportation giants, small businesses, edtech unicorns, or fintech scale-ups. Climate risk affects everything.

Solutions that require innovation

The solution you need is clear-limit emissions and reduce carbon. Emission reduction is a top priority, and companies regularly monitor and monitor emissions throughout the year, rather than simply engaging in annual reporting protocols to publish sustainability or ESG reports. You need to work to reduce it.

This should occur in the energy generation, food, agriculture, land use, industry, transportation, and construction environment sectors. You can’t fix it in one solution across different departments, sectors, and work processes. Innovation from all levels is needed.

Innovation cleaning

Innovation can also be a buzzword that promotes technology solutions as a silver bullet to fix everything. For example, Australia has a carbon capture and storage (CCS) program and a technical program. Studies show that CCS does not work and emits more greenhouse gases. The carbon credit scheme using technology is different.

Carbon credits are part of the puzzle, but they are not a license to continue your business as usual. Organizational changes require a good transformation plan, which is unprecedented given the magnitude of the changes required.Innovation ecosystem

Hackathons, incubators, accelerators, startup partnerships and research projects are all ways to innovate. Adding funding, support, networks, and expertise completes the blocks needed for a successful innovation project. More opportunities for people to become part of something meaningful and to be on the right side of the fight for climate change.

It is an excellent innovation ecosystem developing in The Hague, the Netherlands and Telangana, India, and organizes the Hackathon for Good, among other activities. These events challenge troubled owners and knowledgeable innovators to bring some exciting and innovative solutions to the same table.

Each year, the Global Innovation Index uses the GII framework to create lists and rank countries in the aspects needed to promote an innovation economy.

The startup ecosystem needs to integrate climate and biodiversity trends. Because they affect every problem statement in every industry. Connecting solutions to large global challenges can accelerate sustainable development.

Ecosystem stakeholders include government, private sector, and innovators. Accelerators, incubators, investors, network events, advisors and other innovation ecosystem catalysts are all important for developing solutions to real-world problems. The burden of tackling climate change should be on the private sector as well as the government because of the threat to businesses.

Frankly, it is not functioning as a policy directive, and the government summit has had little impact on climate change since 1992. The involvement of market power changes our dynamic and sustainable approach to creating a vibrant and sustainable future.

Creating opportunities to connect the private sector and government with innovative solutions to mainstream climate and nature-based thinking is important for mitigation and adaptation.

