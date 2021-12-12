No. 25 LSU recovered from slow start, Ga. Defeated Tech69-53





Atlanta (AP) Tali Eason wasn’t in a hurry when the 25th Louisiana dragged the first half against Georgia Institute of Technology on Saturday night.

Eason knows that the Tigers are at their best after half-time.

He scored 23 points, the highest in his career, and LSU recovered from a 15-point deficit in the first half, defeating Yellow Jacket 69-53 and remaining undefeated.

According to Eason, he started slowly in the first half, but knew that he was a team in the second half and a team in the second half. During halftime, we were a little trapped and told ourselves that the worst half of us were behind us, with our best legs in front, and that we were in the second half. That’s what I did.

The Tigers beat the yellow jacket 39-19 after the break.

Xavier Pinson scored 13 points and Brandon Murray added 10 points to LSU (9-0).

The cold-shooting Tigers dragged 24-9 at some point, surpassing the season’s first deficit of 10 points. However, they surged in the second half of the first half and pulled even 40-40 early in the second half.

Eric Gaines made two free throws to give LSU a lead, and he continued with steal and basketball.

At first, really, 14 minutes I thought they were invaders, and we were right behind us, said LSU coach Will Wade. The last 6 minutes of the first half and the second half were aggressive and cornered them. That completely changed the game.

Georgia Institute of Technology (5-4) did not regain momentum after three consecutive defeats. Jordan Usher led Georgia Institute of Technology with 15 points. Yellow jacket guard Michael Devaud is leading the nation with an average of 23.6 points per game, scoring 12 points.

Devaud and his teammates were trapped in the country’s leading field goal defense (33.1%) at LSU’s stingy. The yellow jacket achieved the season’s best 24 turnovers and the Tigers scored 30 points.

Georgia Institute of Technology coach Josh Pastner said the ball was biting into his butt and he had to figure out how to prevent it from tipping over.

Asher made six turnovers and Devaud made five turnovers. He said his sales came from a careless mistake.

According to Devaud, he’s a leader and feels like a bad match when it comes to putting the guys in the right position. … I know I personally had a lot. I take a lot of responsibility for the game.

Pastorner interrupted Devot and said, “That applies to me. It doesn’t apply to any player. I have to do a better job to understand this.

The Tigers have played their first match since defeating Ohio 66-51 on December 1. Ten days have passed since the match as LSU struggled with most of the shots in the first half.

Big picture

Georgia Institute of Technology: The Yellow Jacket passed the highest of the previous season with 16 turnovers in just 5 minutes in the second half. I couldn’t overcome it because I couldn’t stop the mistake.

LSU: The Tigers showed impressive calm by overcoming the slow start and the season’s best 21 turnovers. Despite the strong finish in the first half, the Tigers were able to shoot only 30% in the opening 20 minutes. Too often, LSU shooters settled down for three seconds while failing to develop a shot close to the basket.

cold start

LSU created only 3 of the first 19 shots from the field. Darius Days, who leads the Tigers with an average of 16 points per game, sank 3 points, leaving 5:19 in the first half after missing the first 6 shots. He scored 5 points while making 2 out of 11 shots from the field.

next

Georgia Institute of Technology: Plays Southern California in Phoenix on December 18th.

LSU: Hosts North Western Province on Tuesday night.

