Why Israel needs to further strengthen its ties with the UAE to tackle climate change





Eliran Elimelech is Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Start-Up Nation Central.Image Credit: Provided

Glasgow COP26 reminded us that climate change is a joint multinational and global challenge. Innovation ecosystems in both the United Arab Emirates and Israel can create strong new environmental partnerships between the two countries.

Last summer, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued the toughest warning ever in a comprehensive assessment of the state of the planet. Eight years of research by hundreds of world-leading climate scientists, this report depicts the harsh conditions of humankind.

If countries work together to limit greenhouse gas emissions and global temperature rise, the resulting widespread devastation and extreme weather events are said to put billions of people at imminent risk. increase.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres did not chop up the words in his statement when the report was released. [This] A red code for humanity. The alarm bell is deafening and the evidence is irrefutable.

Achieving the net zero emissions target requires a global cross-sectoral approach. We also need to develop and scale new technologies that facilitate our commitment to climate change resilience in our economy and our daily lives. At COP26 in Glasgow, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett promised to mobilize Israeli innovation and ingenuity to combat climate change. But to change the course of climate change, people and nations need to unite for this broader mission.

The climate partnership between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is at the forefront of the movement to build a more sustainable planet for all when striving to unite people to achieve a common vision for a world of zero emissions. I believe it will be on the front line.

Environmental partnership

The Abraham Agreement, signed just a year ago, is not only a game changer when it comes to geopolitics in the Middle East, but has also created a strong new environmental partnership between Israel and the Gulf. In July 2021, the UAE and Israeli governments signed a groundbreaking climate agreement.

The UAE’s Ministry of Food and Water Security has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Agriculture of Israel, promoting cooperation in the areas of food production, food supply chains, research and innovation. Another groundbreaking MoU signed with the Israeli Ministry of Environmental Protection to fund collaborative research efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change and ensure biodiversity and ecosystem conservation. it was done. These partnerships extend beyond government to the private sector.

Shortly after the signing of the agreement, UAE Masdar and Israel’s EDF Renewables announced an agreement to explore renewable energy opportunities and support national clean energy goals. As part of a collaboration between the Israeli Watergen company and Baynunah, a sister company of the UAE’s Al Dahra Group, another agreement has been signed to launch a joint water research program between Israel and Emirati.

Both Emirati and Israeli companies boast strong records in sustainable development technology, and relations between the two countries are already a multiplier of power in the fight to tackle this unprecedented challenge to humanity. Proven. Transactions of expert projects between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will exceed $ 500 million over the next five years alone.

Start-Up Nation Central, an NGO that supports and promotes the Israeli technology ecosystem, has long defended the potential for technology and innovation to address the global climate crisis. With the signing of the Abraham Agreement, like-minded companies, investors and innovators have invested significant resources to highlight the role of breakthrough technology solutions in achieving climate goals in the Middle East and beyond. Is tied together. The interest of government, private sector stakeholders, and NGO leaders has grown significantly, and we have learned how Israeli technology can be incorporated into our unique efforts to combat climate change.

United Arab Emirates leads the region

Emirati leaders have long been at the forefront of the movement to combat the climate crisis, leading the development of large-scale investments in renewable energy and clean technology. The United Arab Emirates has two of the world’s largest solar power plants, which will soon begin construction in one-third. With the first facility in the Middle East for carbon recovery and storage in Abu Dhabi, Masdar City is internationally recognized as a pioneer of sustainable living and is becoming a global hub for clean technology. Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed al-Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates and Special Envoy for Climate Change, is a partnership to tackle climate change and find sustainable solutions for sustainable economic growth. Was openly invited from the UAE to the world. Positive social impact.

It is highly recommended that Israel answer the call. The climate partnership between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is at the forefront of the movement to build a more sustainable planet for all when striving to unite people to achieve a common vision for a world of zero emissions. I believe it will be on the front line.

Collaboration in the field of sustainability. It is one of the topics recently taken up by the UAE Israeli Embassy, ​​Start-Up Nation Central, and the Israeli Ministry of Economy at the UAE-Israel Business Forum in Tel Aviv. The first event of this kind was attended by senior government officials and executives from both countries to further promote business partnerships, including ClimateTech.

Eliran Elimelech is Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Start-Up Nation Central, a hub for corporate, government, investor and Israeli innovation, offering growth opportunities by solving business and social challenges globally. I am producing.

