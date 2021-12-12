Google announced the introduction of Android apps on Windows





The first Android games will be available on PC in the first half of next year. Google has announced that a Google Play gaming application for Windows will be released next year.

Thanks to this software, Google Play games can now be run on Windows PCs, laptops, and tablets. According to the company’s statement, Google builds its own programs and does not rely on Microsoft or BlueStacks for emulation. The game can be downloaded and accessed in Windows and resumed where it left off.

According to Greg Hartrell, product director of Google’s Android and Google Play games, starting 2022, you’ll be able to play your favorite Google Play games on more devices, including mobile phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and ultimately Windows PCs. increase.

This Google-built product extends the best features of Google Play games to more laptops and desktops, and we’re happy to extend the platform even further so that gamers can enjoy their favorite Android games even more. think.

However, Google hasn’t said which technology it will use to bring Android games to Windows 10 or later, but says future services will include native Windows programs that end users can enjoy. Unlike Google Stadia, which is available on Windows devices via a browser, this project has no streaming involvement.

In addition, these native apps do not take advantage of Windows 11 integration, so Google is solely responsible for everything from game and library development to ongoing maintenance of these applications.

Google’s statement is a welcome surprise after Microsoft has added support for Android applications to Windows with the current Windows 11 edition. Microsoft and Amazon have a partnership to serve native Android applications through the Amazon Appstore. According to the company, Windows Subsystem for Android, a technology that allows Windows to run Android apps, is available to anyone who wants to bring Android apps to their PC.

Second, it offers the opportunity for Google and other companies to enter the Windows ecosystem. The most important attraction here is the availability of Google Play compatibility, which is not accessible in the Amazon Appstore app.

Because Amazon’s app store for Android applications on the platform is unpopular, it hosts fewer applications than the Google Play store, which is the most popular destination for finding Android applications. With the addition of support for Google Play games on Windows, users will have access to the complete Play library. Google strives to ensure that all apps that support Play Games work fine on your PC.

Also, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon aren’t all used to the idea of ​​deploying Android apps on Windows, but BlueStacks has been doing that for years. The emulator for Windows is fully functional, except for the fact that they don’t work natively.

Native support leverages certified software support to reduce the chance of crashes and run-time issues. Since then, BlueStacks has significantly improved its service, but in response to intensifying competition with software vendors, it has begun offering Android applications via a web browser through a new service called BlueStacks X. It’s completely free.

