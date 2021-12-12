2022 Technology Trend Forecast





Melissa Withariff, Australia’s Regional Innovation Lead, reports on technological trends in 2022. Her predictions are as follows:

In 2021, we saw an unprecedented acceleration in technology adoption in every industry. This adoption was a catalyst for innovation and change that unleashed growth. It has had a positive impact on people, communities, businesses, organizations, and the planet.

In 2021, we also saw the rapid implementation of cloud technology that enables the creation of hybrid and remote employees. This is shaping a major cultural change as organizations rethink their way of doing business. Cultural changes are also affecting organizations that are currently facing major retirements and major remodeling. This is an increase in the number of employees who choose to move away from their jobs, rethink their priorities, and challenge the limits and definitions of traditional work. This raises the need for a modern workplace, flexible workspaces, and a culture that is not only dynamic, but also fits into the lifestyle choices and needs of employees. This can have an impact on the future.

Employee retention remains a challenge in this environment. Exacerbated by the difficulty of hiring new talent to fill open positions. As a result, 2022 is expected to see an industry shift to a workplace that allows for much better collaboration between more diverse groups. We can also see that the adoption of technology has made traditional roles more ambiguous than ever.

One of the best examples of this trend is low-code / no-code (LCNC) growth. As Australia faces a shortage of IT skills, the LCNC platform allows employers to leverage their current talent pool to expand their potential and create space for employees to further enhance their capabilities. .. LCNC allows employees without a technical background to innovate, quickly devise and create software to solve business challenges within their customers and organizations. For example, human resources (HR) and finance teams can create their own onboarding tools, surveys, training assets, or new management portals with minimal coding.

Another positive by-product of LCNC is that it paves the way for organizations to harness the diversity of their employees. We know that a diverse workforce can perform better, attract and retain more employees, and innovate with more purpose and influence. At Avanade, we create space for employees to innovate. We enable people with diverse skill sets and perspectives to work together on critical issues that are worth solving. An example of this! This is nnovateFest. This is an annual event that serves as a platform for employees to devise, design, validate prototypes, and submit proposals for new products and services that can be incorporated into industrialized products. This demonstrates our commitment to celebrating continuous innovation, a culture of learning, and a variety of thoughts.

Second, we can’t talk about the future of innovation, collaboration, and technology without working with the Metaverse and the possibilities to change the way we work. We know that incorporating virtual conferencing and collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams has redefined our professional relationships, workplace boundaries, and the way we work. These innovations make it easier to transform your office environment into a digital service. However, the Metaverse is set to take a step further in technology.

The Metaverse creates a single platform accessible to everyone and provides viable adjacencies to physical workspaces. Employees and users can interact in real time using avatars, overcoming limitations that may have previously hindered their work. For example, individuals with chronic illnesses who were previously unable to participate in traditional office spaces due to health concerns will be able to participate using digital avatars.

From 2022 onwards, we will see a whole new world of work that requires a holistic workplace approach for survival and growth. Shared technologies, data platforms and cloud-based systems enable high-value collaboration and innovation. To prepare for the future, organizations need to seamlessly combine business context, employee experience, and new technologies into the workplace.

Melissa Withariff, Avanade

